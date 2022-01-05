TPG set to IPO as ‘public’ private equity firm

TPG set terms for a US initial public offering that could raise as much as $1.05bn (€1bn), as it joins larger rivals like Blackstone in listing on the stock market.

The private equity firm and one of its existing backers, China Life Insurance, plan to offer 33.9 million shares at $28 to $31 apiece, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

TPG could be valued at $9.5bn, based on the number of shares listed in the prospectus.

Founded as Texas Pacific Group in 1992 by Jim Coulter and long-time Ryanair chairman David Bonderman, TPG’s willingness to take massive bets on unloved or risky companies has often paid off. It was an early investor in businesses such as Uber and Airbnb.

TPG had $109bn of assets under management as of September 30, according to its prospectus.

The firm’s public offering comes amid a record surge in IPOs and merger and acquisition activity, which have fuelled sharp rallies in shares of other investment groups.

TPGs’ net income for the nine months to September jumped more than fivefold to $1.7bn, according to its prospectus.

TPG, which also invests in real estate and hedge funds, has its own SPAC platform.

It’s also one of the last big private equity firms to join the stock market, following firms including Apollo Global Management and Carlyle Group.

It will trade under the stock ticker TPG once it is listed on Nasdaq.

