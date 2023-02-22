| 3.9°C Dublin

Toyota agrees to biggest wage hike for workers in 20 years

The Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 Hybrid. Expand

Close

Nicholas Takahashi

Toyota Motor Corp. agreed to give the biggest wage hikes in two decades in an early sign of momentum in pay gains as the central bank of Japan looks for evidence of a wage-price cycle that could lead to policy change.

The company agreed to increase pay including base wages and bonuses at the first round of negotiations, the company said Wednesday. The deadline for reaching a conclusion to the negotiations wasn't until March.

