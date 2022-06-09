Town versus gown: Euan Blair’s apprenticeships start-up worth more than £1bn

Tony Blair’s son, Euan, has an estimated paper fortune of £337m (€394m) after his Multiverse start-up secured fresh investments that pushed its value over £1bn for the first time.

The Google-backed education technology start-up has secured a $220m (€205m) investment to expand into the US operations, Multiverse said.

With Mr Blair owning at least 25pc of the company, its new valuation of $1.7bn means his shareholding is worth at least £337m. A company spokesman declined to say what Mr Blair's precise shareholding is but confirmed it is between 25pc and 50pc.

Read More

Multiverse is an apprenticeship training provider and jobs board, linking potential tech apprentices with employers. Founded in 2016 by Mr Blair, the company's unique selling point is directly opposed to his father's flagship education policy which pledged that 50pc of all school leavers would go to university.

Now, 15 years after his father stepped down as prime minister, the younger Mr Blair has made hundreds of millions from picking up the young people left behind by that policy.

Mr Blair said: "Mandating degrees, and making admissions officers the gatekeepers for great careers, means leaving out thousands of talented individuals. This funding will help us bring more people without degrees or in need of re-skilling into tech careers and ultimately create a more diverse group of future leaders."

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]