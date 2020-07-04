| 10.9°C Dublin

Tourism industry needs a 'middle way' to avoid total catastrophe

Richard Curran

Mullaghmore Head, Co Sligo, on the Wild Atlantic Way — but it still isn’t clear how to bring tourists back to parts of Ireland like this

The question of opening up the country for inward visitors and outgoing holidaymakers has become the key battleground in the fight between public health and the economy.

Nowhere in the economy has the impact of the pandemic been felt more than in the tourism sector. This was reflected in a detailed submission made by the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC) chaired by Maurice Pratt.

The industry has racked up €1bn in lost revenue since the crisis began and there is still a long way to go. The ITIC has come up with an imaginative, realistic and detailed document on how to bring about a recovery in the sector over the next three to five years.