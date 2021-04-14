Total Produce completes $1.4bn refinancing

Food giant Total Produce has completed $1.44bn (€1.2bn) in refinancing.

The company has entered into a credit agreement with Coöperatieve Rabobank that provides for a $500m (€419.5m) five-year senior secured revolving credit facility, which is available to Total Produce and its co-borrowers.

The agreement also provides for a $940m (€788.6m) seven-year US dollar senior secured term loan facility with Bank of America as administrative agent. This funding will be available upon the conclusion of certain conditions, including completing the combination of Total Produce and Dole Food Company under a newly created United States listed company, Dole plc.

The combination of the two companies was announced earlier this year.

Upon the completion of the transaction, the revolving credit facility will be available to Dole plc and certain subsidiaries, and the term loan facility will be available to Total Produce USA.

Proceeds from the facilities will be used to refinance existing Total Produce and Dole debt facilities.

Coöperatieve Rabobank is the sole bookrunner and sole lead arranger for the revolving credit facility and Bank of America Securities, Coöperatieve Rabobank and Goldman Sachs Bank USA are the joint bookrunners and joint lead arrangers for the term loan facility.

The facilities are expected to provide long-term sustainable capitalisation following the completion of the Total and Dole merger, lowering the combined company's average cost of capital and creating a stronger balance sheet, according to a statement from Total Produce.

Total Produce saw its earnings increase last year despite the “unprecedented challenges” from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 8.2pc in 2020 to €219.4m.

Total revenue was up 1.7pc to €6.3bn, according to annual results from the group released in February.

The company, which operates out of 30 countries, is involved in the growing, sourcing, importing, packaging, marketing and distributing over 300 lines of fresh produce.

Once Total Produce is combined with Dole it will no longer be listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange.

Online Editors