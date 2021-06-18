Toshiba Corp allegedly tapped government allies to try to influence voting at AGM – report

The report mentions in nine places that Toshiba acted 'in unison' with the trade ministry against overseas investors. Photo: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg

Japan's powerful trade ministry, the former head of investment at its giant pension fund, and even the current prime minister.

Those are the actors portrayed in a detailed description of how Toshiba Corp allegedly tapped government allies to try to influence voting at its annual general meeting last year. Management at the more than 145-year-old manufacturer worked hand in hand with public officials in an attempt to sway the outcome, according to a 139-page report by three independent investigators elected by Toshiba stock holders to examine the issue.

It's a rare public account of how Japan's bureaucrats allegedly coordinated with a private company to exert control over foreign shareholders. While it's unlikely to hurt Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, it's already having an impact on the iconic conglomerate and may have wider implications for corporate accountability in the country's more than $6trn stock market.

The report is "surprising, disappointing, and in some areas, deeply disturbing," four Toshiba board members – George Raymond Zage III, Ayako Hirota Weissman, Paul J Brough and Jerry Black – said in a statement. On Monday, Chairman Osamu Nagayama said the board of directors "sincerely accepted" the points raised in the report, and would work to restore trust and transparency. The company said over the weekend it will drop two existing board members.

It's the culmination of a months-long probe after Toshiba's largest shareholder, Singapore-based hedge fund Effissimo Capital Management Pte, won a landmark vote calling for an independent investigation of alleged pressure on stock owners and issues with vote tabulation at the AGM.

The three independent investigators, all lawyers, appointed under Effissimo's shareholder proposal said they reviewed more than 778,000 emails and attachments. The report mentions in nine places that Toshiba acted "in unison" with the trade ministry against overseas investors.

"Governance improvement at Toshiba has been very inadequate," Akira Kiyota, the chief executive officer of Japan Exchange Group Inc., the bourse operator, said at a regular press briefing. "It's damaging Japanese markets in the eyes of foreign investors."