Topping: Hedge funds receive PizzaExpress payout

PizzaExpress is cutting rents and closing 73 of the chain's UK restaurants, putting 1,100 jobs at risk. The related Milano restaurant chain in Ireland is not affected.

The rescue of troubled UK restaurant chain PizzaExpress is bringing a windfall to some. Hedge funds that bought credit insurance were to receive a payout yesterday from an auction to settle credit-default swaps (CDS). The initial auction set the value of the payout just shy of 100pc, amounting to compensation of $142m (€121m).

A panel representing CDS traders ruled last month that PizzaExpress contracts will pay after the firm missed debt interest payments.

The company was already struggling under its debt before the coronavirus pandemic forced it to close restaurants in March.

Bloomberg