Top US court won’t shield Bayer from claims against weedkiller Roundup

Glyphosate, the key ingredient in the popular weedkiller Roundup, was dubbed in March 2015 as “probably carcinogenic to humans” by the World Health Organisation’s International Agency for Research on Cancer

The US Supreme Court rejected a multibillion-dollar appeal from Bayer, refusing to shield the company from potentially tens of thousands of claims that its top-selling Roundup weedkiller causes cancer. Bayer shares tumbled.

The justices, without comment, yesterday left intact a $25m (€24m) award to Edwin Hardeman, a California man who said decades of exposure to Roundup caused his non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Germany-based Bayer argued unsuccessfully that the approval of Roundup’s label by federal regulators meant Mr Hardeman’s suit, and others like it, couldn’t go forward.

Bayer last year said a Supreme Court ruling in its favour would “effectively and largely end” Roundup litigation in the US by dissuading future lawsuits.

The German conglomerate had pledged $11.6bn to settle lawsuits, and then said last year it was ready to set aside an additional $4.5bn if the justices rejected the appeal. That brought the potential reserve to more than $16bn.

The company also said it would set up a renewed program for resolving current and future suits if the Hardeman appeal was rebuffed.

Shares fell as much 4.7pc in Frankfurt following the decision, which analysts said reduced Bayer’s value by billions of euros. So far this year, the company had been the best performer of the STXE 600 Healthcare index, with its share price up about 35pc compared with a decline of more than 10pc for the broader index.

A Supreme Court victory would have saved Bayer an estimated $3bn from the $16bn the company has set aside to resolve all the litigation, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Holly Froum.

Bayer said last year it will pull the current version of the weedkiller off the US consumer market in 2023.

Bayer “respectfully disagrees with the Supreme Court’s decision,” the German conglomerate said in an email. “The company is fully prepared to manage the litigation risk associated with potential future claims in the US.

“We’re grateful SCOTUS (Supreme Court of the United States) has put an end to Bayer’s strategy of deny and delay,” said Matthew Stubbs, a lawyer representing former Roundup users suing Bayer.

“After years of appeals, not a single court has agreed with Bayer in this case.

“Today, SCOTUS has set a clear path for recovery in the courts, and we look forward to having jury trials throughout the country for decades to come.”

The Biden administration last month urged the Supreme Court to reject the appeal.

The justices sought the Department of Justice’s view on whether state-court suits over Roundup should be barred because federal regulators approved its safety label.

The government concluded former users should be able to press ahead with their claims.