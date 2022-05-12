Top Shelf – How a Playboy interview nearly scuppered Google’s Wall Street listing

Did you know a Playboy article had to be included in Google’s IPO filings to the SEC back in 2004 or the deal risked being pulled by regulators? Or that the tech giant blocked then Goldman Sachs CEO Hank Paulson elbowing in to pitch in person for their lucrative mandate because Google only wanted to deal with bankers who’d actually work on the deal.

A deep dive into the deal that saw Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin try and fail to re-write the rules of Wall Street, including first person accounts from people directly involved at the time, makes up the first episode in a new business podcast series, The Syndicate. The series is produced by IFR, the publication known in the industry as the bankers’ bible.

The podcast is a must-listen for aspiring investment bankers, aspiring bank clients or anyone fascinated by high finance. Further episodes feature the disastrous 1987 BP share sale and the creation in 1962 of the Eurobond debt market from such unpromising material as suitcases stuffed with cash, JFK’s fears of a leaky dollar, Europe’s post war reconstruction bill and a cast of emigre bankers who’d fled the Nazis without quite fitting in to the City of London they were about to reinvent.