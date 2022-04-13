Top money manager warns about complacency over Macron win in French election

Europe’s biggest asset manager sent a warning to investors who are already convinced that the pro-business Emmanuel Macron will win the French presidential election in a runoff against the nationalist leader Marine Le Pen this month.

"Markets seem complacent about a Macron victory," Amundi’s Chief Investment Officer Vincent Mortier wrote. "The probability of a non-market friendly victory by Le Pen is not negligible" and "hedges should be considered".

The first round of the election on Sunday came as a relief for investors, as Mr Macron ended up ahead of Ms Le Pen with a slightly wider gap than initially expected.

With less than two weeks before the runoff on April 24, both Ms Le Pen and Mr Macron are eyeing the 7.7 million people who backed far-left veteran Jean-Luc Melenchon in the first round. While Mr Macron's lead over Ms Le Pen in the polling average has been growing, it could still be a tight race.

Amundi remains "cautious" on European equities and the euro, favouring high-quality US names and the value sector instead.

"Now is not the time to add more risk to portfolios, but to play rotations within markets and to implement some short-term hedging against volatility," says Mr Mortier.

Mr Macron would beat Ms Le Pen 53pc to 48pc in the runoff, according to a poll of voting intentions released Tuesday by Ifop-Fiducial for LCI, Paris Match and Sud Radio. Volatility could accelerate in coming days if his lead narrows, says Mr Mortier.

A debate between the two candidates scheduled for April 20 could be "crucial" and will be closely monitored by investors, he said.

Ms Le Pen's position on international affairs is another risk factor for investors amid the war in Ukraine, according to Amundi. Mr Macron's allies have been zeroing in on Le Pen's links to Russia's Vladimir Putin. The nationalist leader has dropped her calls for France to leave the euro but has opposed Macron's plans for more EU integration.

While the first round "hardly" had any impact on markets, it should be considered a potential risk for peripheral debt, according to Amundi. A Le Pen victory would be "a shock" for Europe, stifling progress on energy policies, defence and fiscal integration, Mr Mortier said.