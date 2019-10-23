Top gun: Gulfstream bids to win back private jet crown

The plane maker has unveiled plans to create a roomier version of its flagship G650, which was unseated last year as the largest luxury jet by Bombardier's Global 7500. Gulfstream's new G700, with an expected debut in 2022, will be capable of flying 7,500 nautical miles and cruise at just under the speed of sound.

At an industry conference in Las Vegas, Gulfstream president Mark Burns said the G700 had "the tallest, widest, longest cabin in our industry".

Gulfstream, a unit of General Dynamics, is betting that the $76m (€68m) G700 will entice the world's wealthiest flyers, with the bigger cabin and an upgraded range. The launch customer is Qatar Airways, which has ordered 10 aircraft for its charter service, Qatar Executive.

Gulfstream waited to announce its latest plane until it delivered two new, smaller jets - the G500 and G600. The G600 began shipments to customers in June and the G500 debuted about a year earlier.

Bloomberg

Irish Independent