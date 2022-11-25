Top Apple supplier Foxconn apologises after worker protests

Foxconn logo is pictured on top of a company building in Taipei. Photo: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

The giant Taiwanese company that assembles Apple’s iPhones in China has apologised for a pay dispute that triggered employee protests at a factory where anti-virus controls have slowed production.

Employees complained Foxconn Technology Group changed the terms of wages offered to attract them to the factory in the central city of Zhengzhou.

Foxconn is trying to rebuild the workforce after employees walked out last month over complaints about unsafe conditions.

Videos on social media showed police in white protective suits kicking and clubbing workers during the protest that erupted Tuesday and lasted into the next day.

Foxconn, the biggest contract assembler of smartphones and other electronics for Apple and other global brands, blamed a “technical error” in the process of adding new employees and said they would be paid what they were promised.

"We apologise for an input error in the computer system and guarantee that the actual pay is the same as agreed and the official recruitment posters," said a company statement.

It promised to “try its best to actively solve the concerns and reasonable demands of employees.”

Late on Wednesday, Apple said it had people on the ground at Foxconn’s Zhengzhou facility.

“We are reviewing the situation and working closely with Foxconn to ensure their employees’ concerns are addressed,” the company based in Cupertino, California, said.

The dispute comes as the ruling Communist Party tries to contain a surge in coronavirus cases without shutting down factories, as it did in 2020 at the start of the pandemic.

Its tactics include “closed-loop management" or having employees live at their workplaces without outside contact.

Apple earlier warned iPhone 14 deliveries would be delayed after employees walked out of the Zhengzhou factory.

Access to the industrial zone around the facility was also suspended following Covid outbreaks.

To attract new workers, Foxconn offered $3,500 for two months of work or almost 50pc more than news reports say its highest wages usually are.