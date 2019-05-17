Too many banks a risk, ECB VP warns

Ireland is among the eurozone countries that saw banks owned elsewhere in the European Union exit in the wake of the financial crisis.

Those which departed included Bank of Scotland, Danske Bank and Rabobank. In the same period Irish banks reversed some of their cross-border ventures, with AIB selling its Polish subsidiary. National rules in some countries still hinder cross-border banking consolidation and the ECB thinks fragmentation leaves lenders less able to compete with global banks.

"Euro-area-based banks have substantially reduced their cross-border claims since the crisis, and about 60pc of banks' total exposures are to their home countries," Mr de Guindos told a conference in Brussels yesterday.

"This is worrying at a time when the political momentum behind completing the banking union is fading," he said.

"This may lead banks to refocus their activities on their domestic markets as they anticipate that the banking union will remain incomplete, resulting in further fragmentation."

Additional reporting Reuters

