‘Too big to fail’ – Evergrande finally declared in default as massive restructuring looms

China Evergrande Group has officially been labelled a defaulter for the first time, the latest milestone in months-long financial drama likely to culminate in a massive restructuring of the world’s most indebted developer.

Fitch Ratings cut Evergrande to “restricted default” over its failure to make two coupon payments by the end of a grace period on Monday, a move that may trigger cross defaults on the developer’s $19.2bn billion (€17bn) of dollar debt.

The downgrade came just minutes after Fitch applied the same default label to Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd., which failed to repay a $400m bond that matured Tuesday. Together, the two companies account for about 15pc of outstanding dollar bonds sold by Chinese developers.

Long considered by many investors as too big to fail, Evergrande has now become the largest casualty of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s campaign to exert control over the country’s over-indebted conglomerates and overheated property market.

Before this week, Chinese borrowers had defaulted on $10.2bn of offshore bonds in 2021, with real estate firms making up 36pc of the total, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Read More

While Evergrande bondholders face deep haircuts in a restructuring that could take months or even years to resolve, there were few signs of financial contagion yesterday. That’s partly because investors had been anticipating a default for months, but also thanks to a flurry of activity by China’s government to cushion the blow.

Policy makers have in recent weeks cut lenders’ reserve requirements, signalled an easing of real estate curbs and rolled out measures to ensure higher-rated developers retain access to funding. They’ve also taken a leading role in Evergrande’s restructuring, appointing officials from the developer’s home province to help oversee the process.

While that’s likely to help prevent nightmare scenarios of an uncontrolled collapse, authorities have made it clear they have no intention of bailing out the property empire. In a pre-recorded message in Hong Kong yesterday, People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang described Evergrande’s situation as a market event that should be dealt with in a market-oriented way.