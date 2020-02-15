Toilet paper is hot new currency in virus-hit Far East

Flower shop owner Iris Leung wears her protective face mask as she delivers flowers with masks to customers on Valentine's Day in Hong Kong, on Friday. Photo: AP

In the high-stakes world of gift giving in Asia's financial hubs, Montblanc pens and leather folios are out - toilet paper and surgical masks are most definitely in.

As fears of coronavirus spread across the region, pharmacies and supermarkets in Hong Kong and Singapore are running out of basic supplies such as toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitiser and especially masks.

That has created an opportunity for financial service providers looking to wow clients and bolster relationships. The Singapore arm of online trading provider IG Group gave out care packs with face masks, digital thermometers and bottles of Dettol.

What started as an amusing idea from local management quickly spiralled and now staff and clients have been receiving care packs in the office and through the post.

The gift has proved timely with some banks evacuating offices and requiring employees to work from home.

"It all started as a precaution for friends and family and then others started asking how to get the masks and other things," said Terence Tan, head of business development at IG Asia. "So we thought: Why not get these things for our staff and clients?"

American Joel Werner runs a hedge fund, Solitude Capital Management, in Hong Kong. He bought 216 rolls of toilet paper on Amazon after his family tried in vain for days to find any. The shipping alone cost $200 but he thinks it was worth it. He kept half of the bounty and plans to give the other half to friends and colleagues. "It's a better gift than wine now," he said.

Friends gathering at a restaurant in Hong Kong this week were asked to bring face masks or toilet paper for a lucky draw.

Bloomberg

