Tired of boom and bust, Iceland promotes innovation to diversify its economy

Bright future: Iceland is promoting innovation in a bid to diversify and protect its economy. Stock image

Bright future: Iceland is promoting innovation in a bid to diversify and protect its economy. Stock image

Ragnhildur Sigurdardottir

Part of Iceland’s economic future is growing inside a warehouse on the windswept Reykjanes peninsula in the southwestern corner of the volcanic island.

Not far from the capital Reykjavik, the unassuming white sheet-metal building is filled with rows and rows of transparent pipes, full of moss-green and brown liquid. The tubes, suspended on racks, are lit up in a multitude of colours with LED lights to promote the growth of microalgae for extracting a valuable antioxidant called astaxanthin.

