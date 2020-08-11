TikTok a tricky fit for Microsoft as ByteDance code would need review

'TikTok is functionally and technically similar to ByteDance-owned Douyin, which is available only in China, and shares technical resources with it and other ByteDance-owned properties, experts said.'

Microsoft's bid to carve out parts of TikTok from its Chinese owner ByteDance will be a technically complex endeavour that could test the patience of President Donald Trump's administration, according to sources familiar with the setup.

Mr Trump has given Microsoft until September 15 to put together a blueprint for an acquisition that safeguards the personal data of Americans stored on the video-sharing app, and he has issued an order to ban it if there is no deal by then.

Microsoft is negotiating a transition period that will give it time to ring-fence TikTok technologically from ByteDance after a deal.

The clean break that Mr Trump and lawmakers envision could take a year or more, some sources said.

TikTok is functionally and technically similar to ByteDance-owned Douyin, which is available only in China, and shares technical resources with it and other ByteDance-owned properties, experts said.

ByteDance started working on their technological separation several months ago amid scrutiny from the US government, a source told Reuters. It began planning for a split as part of a strategy to shift its power from China.

While the code for the app, which determines the look and feel of TikTok, has been separated from Douyin, the server code is still partially shared across other ByteDance products, the source said. The server code provides basic app functionality such as data storage, algor-ithms for moderating and recommending content and managing user profiles.

To ensure uninterrupted TikTok service, Microsoft would likely need to rely on ByteDance's code while it reviews and revises the code, and moves to a new back-end infrastructure to serve users, according to security expert Ryan Speers at River Loop Security, which provides cybersecurity due diligence services for deals.

Reuters