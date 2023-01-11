Tik Tok seeks to reassure EU on privacy and child protection

TikTok chief executive Shou Zi Chew on a visit to Brussels on Tuesday sought to reassure the European Union the app would respect the bloc's increasingly stringent tech rules and commitments to privacy and child safety.

The short-video app, which is owned by Chinese technology conglomerate ByteDance, has for the last three years worked to counter US concerns over whether the personal data of its citizens can be accessed and its content manipulated by China's Communist Party or any other entity under Beijing's influence.