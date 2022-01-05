Tight Russian supply sends gas higher despite LNG tankers

A file image shows a worker at a gas compressor station on the Yamal-Europe pipeline near Nesvizh, southwest of Minsk, Belarus. Photo: Reuters

European gas prices soared more than 30pc yesterday as low supplies from Russia reignited concerns about an energy crunch as the region heads for colder weather.

A key pipeline which normally delivers gas from Siberia to Europe continued to work in reverse, traders said, sending flows from Germany to Poland, while supplies of Russian gas from Ukraine to Slovakia were also subdued. Russian energy exports have been in the spotlight amid the country’s broader stand-off with the West, including over its tensions with neighbouring Ukraine, which is forging closer ties with Nato.

Analysts also said that flows of sea-borne liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe accelerated at the end of last year, but might recede again as Asian LNG prices are back above European spot prices, adding to bullish factors.

Gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which usually sends Russian gas west into Europe, jumped yesterday in the eastwards direction, data from German network operator Gascade showed, with gas flowing from Germany to Poland for a 15th straight day.

The benchmark Dutch front-month contract was up €23 at €95 per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1215 GMT, with the day-ahead contract up €27 at €93.60/MWh.

Expectations for colder weather in Europe were contributing to upward pressure on prices, but the low Russian gas flows were the key driver, a trader said.

A warning by Indonesia that its coal supply situation remains critical, ahead of today’s review of its export ban, also fuelled the European gas market rally.

“European gas prices have rebounded, supported by the additional drop in Russian flows, concerns on a possible ban of Indonesia coal exports in January and technical buying,” analysts at Engie Energyscan said.

(Reuters)