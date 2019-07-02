Trainline, which headed by Dublin woman Clare Gilmartin, reported a 20pc jump in sales for the past three months in its first trading update since floating on the stock market last month.

Ticket sales at Gilmatin’s Trainline steam ahead in first update since IPO

The firm, backed by private equity giant KKR, saw shares immediately rise after it floated on the London Stock Exchange in June, valuing it at almost £2bn (€2.2bn) following its first day of trading.

Trainline said its sales for the three months to May 31 were boosted by strong performances in the UK and international markets.

Ticket sales rose by 20pc to £906m (€1bn), compared with £754m (€843m) over the same period a year earlier.

Total UK sales rose by 17pc to £788m, while international sales increased by 51pc to £117m.

The firm, which reported a £10.5m operating profit last year, held firm on the full-year guidance from its IPO prospectus.

The IPO came four years after KKR purchased Trainline for £500m from fellow private equity firm Exponent.

The transport-booking company reported revenue of £210m, and net ticket sales rose 19pc to £3.2bn in the last full year.

Trainline employs more than 600 people across its offices in London, Paris and Edinburgh.

Clare Gilmartin, chief executive officer of Trainline, said: "We are pleased with our first-quarter performance, which demonstrates that Trainline continues to consolidate its position as the leading independent rail and coach travel platform.

"The first-quarter performance of the UK consumer business further demonstrates that the roll-out of eTickets supported by a great app experience is shifting customers online and to mobile, with strong app performance also driving international growth.

"With the majority of rail and coach tickets currently still sold offline in the UK and globally, there is a huge opportunity ahead of us to continue to grow and innovate for the benefit of all our stakeholders."

Shares were down by 0.3pc to 424p in early trading on Tuesday morning.

Press Association