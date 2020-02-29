Thyssenkrupp faces break-up decisions after €17.2bn elevator unit sale

'Now that chief executive Martina Merz has said goodbye to the company's biggest money maker, the next step is to take a hard look at the rest of the business. The problem: it does not make a lot of money' (stock photo)

Thyssenkrupp's €17.2bn elevator sale is the beginning of a break-up for one of Germany's biggest and oldest conglomerates.

Now that chief executive Martina Merz has said goodbye to the company's biggest money maker, the next step is to take a hard look at the rest of the business. The problem: it does not make a lot of money.

Which divisions will be kept and which will be sold or closed is an open question.

On a call on Friday, Ms Merz said Thyssenkrupp is looking at all of its units to determine whether they can stand alone or need a partner. The company employs more than 160,000 people in businesses that span submarines, steelmaking, auto parts and factory construction. Analysts say Thyssenkrupp is likely to become a much smaller company and one that is primarily run to generate cash for employee pensions and pay off debt.

The consensus is that steel manufacturing and a unit called materials services, which provides distribution and trading services for manufacturing companies, will likely be kept, while other divisions are sold, closed or merged. "For at least two to three years, Thyssenkrupp seems to be stuck with businesses that need restructuring and investments, especially its steel production," said Christian Obst, an analyst at Baader Bank.

Bloomberg

