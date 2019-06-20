Adidas has failed in an attempt to broaden trademark protection for its three-stripes symbol in the European Union as rivals seek to muscle into the market for striped shoes and clothing.

Three stripes and you're out: Sportswear giant Adidas loses brand trademark battle

The German sportswear giant had tried to establish a wider trademark for "three parallel equidistant stripes of equal width applied to the product in whichever direction".

It has trademark protection for its famous slanted three-stripe logo.

"The verdict does not affect our ability to use and protect the three stripes," a spokeswoman said.

The sporting goods industry has seen a rise in trademark and patent disputes as the biggest players try to differentiate their products and justify premium pricing.

Reuters