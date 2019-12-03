Thousands of UK drivers file legal action against VW in 'dieselgate' claim

Tens of thousands of British drivers have accused Volkswagen of fitting devices to cheat clean air laws at the start of the country's biggest class action lawsuit brought to tackle "dieselgate".

VW was caught using illegal software to cheat pollution tests in 2015, triggering a global backlash against diesel and numerous court cases around the world which have so far cost the German company €30bn.

Volkswagen has said about 11 million cars worldwide, and 1.2 million in Britain, were fitted with software which cheated diesel emissions tests.

A UK High Court hearing is set to last two weeks.

