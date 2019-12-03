Thousands of UK drivers file legal action against VW in 'dieselgate' claim
Tens of thousands of British drivers have accused Volkswagen of fitting devices to cheat clean air laws at the start of the country's biggest class action lawsuit brought to tackle "dieselgate".
VW was caught using illegal software to cheat pollution tests in 2015, triggering a global backlash against diesel and numerous court cases around the world which have so far cost the German company €30bn.
Volkswagen has said about 11 million cars worldwide, and 1.2 million in Britain, were fitted with software which cheated diesel emissions tests.
A UK High Court hearing is set to last two weeks.
"This trial will establish once and for all whether VW installed prohibited 'defeat devices' in affected vehicles and is a significant milestone in our clients' attempts to hold VW accountable in the UK," said Gareth Pope, head of group litigation at law firm Slater and Gordon, which is representing more than 70,000 VW customers.
The High Court will determine two issues of law: whether the software was a "defeat device" under EU regulations and whether the High Court is bound by the German regulator's finding that it was. Volkswagen said the answer to both was no.
"Volkswagen Group continues to defend robustly its position in the High Court in London," it said. "It remains Volkswagen Group's case that the claimants did not suffer any loss at all and the affected vehicles did not contain a prohibited defeat device. The hearing will not affect any questions of liability or loss."
VW agreed to pay up to $25bn in the US to settle claims from owners, environmental regulators, states and dealers. It offered to buy back 500,000 polluting US vehicles.
But it has not reached a similar deal in Europe and has instead offered a software update. It argues it has not broken English law.
Reuters
Irish Independent