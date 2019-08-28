Thomas Cook agrees key terms of rescue deal
Thomas Cook Group said on Wednesday it had agreed the key commercial terms of a rescue package with investor Fosun Tourism, its banks and a majority of its bondholders.
The British package tour operator said in July it was working to secure new investment from shareholder Fosun Tourism, which would see the Hong Kong group take control of the business at the expense of other shareholders.
The terms announced on Wednesday will see Fosun contribute £450m of new money in return for at least 75pc of the tour operator business and 25pc of the group's airline.
Thomas Cook's lending banks and noteholders will stump up a further £450m for 75pc of the airline and up to 25pc in the tour operator business, the group said.
Reuters