| 10°C Dublin

Close

‘This year will be the hardest for us’ – Chinese exporters voice their fears for future

Visitors attend the China Import and Export Fair, also known as Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, China. Photo: Reuters/Ellen Zhang Expand

Close

Visitors attend the China Import and Export Fair, also known as Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, China. Photo: Reuters/Ellen Zhang

Visitors attend the China Import and Export Fair, also known as Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, China. Photo: Reuters/Ellen Zhang

Visitors attend the China Import and Export Fair, also known as Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, China. Photo: Reuters/Ellen Zhang

Ellen Zhang and David Kirton

Chinese exporters exhibiting their products at the country's largest trade fair said the weak global economy was hurting their businesses, with many freezing investments and some cutting labour costs in response.

The subdued mood at the Canton Fair in the southern city of Guangzhou suggests China's unexpected jump in exports last month may have reflected exporters catching up with orders delayed last year by Covid curbs rather than renewed economic strength.

Most Watched

Privacy