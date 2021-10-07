This Working Life – ‘This needs to be done, we can’t keep burning fossil fuels’

Adam Cronin is Technical and Engineering Manager of DP Energy’s Irish Offshore team

I learned in my 50s to get a balance. For years I worked all week and all weekend and all that happened was my productivity dipped. Now on weekends the most I do is a couple of hours on Saturday morning.

We have a huge joint venture with Spanish utility company Iberdrola and on weekdays we work really hard – like most businesses it’s not just seven-and-a-half hours. I’m at my desk at 7.30am until my walk that evening.

We are getting ready to return to the office after Covid and will probably go back three or four days a week. We just moved from our north Cork headquarters into the new business district on Horgan’s Quay. We wanted to be in Cork city to attract young and dynamic staff.

If I’m in the office I’m up at 5.30am and on the train an hour later listening to the news. I live in Cobh, right at the waterfront in a fourth-floor apartment beside the Commodore Hotel.

We have projects in Wexford and I could be there, or in Clare for a stakeholder meeting or meeting with government officials in Dublin or other developers, as we work together, especially for lobbying.

Floating wind farms to meet climate targets

A lot of my time is spent on legislation and talking to decision makers; helping the Government reach our climate targets – 70pc renewable energy by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2050. Behind these figures is a need for big change. It’s going to take a lot of work and this has been on the Government agenda seriously for two years. There are many stakeholders but people are coming around and are willing to engage.

I head up the Irish offshore team. With our Spanish venture we have plans to build three multibillion euro offshore farms in Wexford, Clare and Cork. Each wind farm will be able to generate enough to power 800,000 homes. It’s unusual because Clare and Cork will be floating farms; 20km offshore on large floating platforms. It’s pretty cutting edge; we hope to be up and running by 2030. We are seeking consents and the technology is not even fully developed yet; which adds to the stress.

I’m an engineer by trade and long before I got into working with wind farms I’ve always regarded them as a thing of real beauty, seeing them spin and generate electricity.

Working in construction I’m used to people objecting, it’s enshrined in our planning but this needs to be done. We can’t carry on burning fossil fuels. We are all going to have to go electric; cars, heating, everything.

Jumping into marine development

I grew up in Skerries, the eldest of four, and at De La Salle I liked physics and technical drawing so did a national cert in civil engineering in Dundalk. In the mid-1980s I worked in the UK on construction projects – including the Nissan plant in Sunderland – and did a degree in Sunderland specialising in coast and offshore engineering projects on the north eastern Scottish coast.

I came back to Ireland and did an excellent Masters in Trinity in civil and environmental engineering while working part-time in Skerries helping people access learning opportunities.

I got a job in Belfast with the Department of the Environment before I moved to Cork to the then Department of Marine and Fisheries. I loved this as I got paid to promote and assist marine projects and protect the marine environment.

Working in the civil service I saw a gap in the market. My dad had his own business and I’ve always had an entrepreneurial flair and in 2005 I set up Cronin Millar consulting engineers where I worked providing planning and design for the marine industry until the end of last year.

Winds of change

In 2016 the consultancy merged with a larger firm (ByrneLooby) and I led the marine engineering team – working on everything from coastal protection to ports and habour development, from the Dublin port Masterplan to small projects.

After 15 years in private practice, I just got tired of chasing the money, I wanted to use my skills in a space I was passionate about and so I looked to move into renewables.

DP energy has been around 30 years, it’s a mother and son company. Maureen is now in her early 80s. She is so dedicated. She gave up her legal practice and set up the company after she saw the movie Blue Planet (directed by Ben Burtt). Her son Simon was born in the UK but Maureen is of Irish descent and in the early 1990s they moved back to set up HQ in Buttevant, north Cork.

I was speaking to Simon a few months ago and he suggested why not go work for them, they had just kicked off the venture with Iberdrola and needed someone to head up the team.

It was a no-brainer; I was getting to practice what I learned as an engineer to help wean us off fossil fuels; it’s only when you move offshore you get the scale to replace other energy sources.

I think people, in the western world anyway, are awake to climate change and the need for all of us to act together. And at last the governments are too.

The Great Escape

I head off with my best friend of 40 years, Mark, for day trips on our motorcycles, sometimes we go longer, we’ve gone camping for a few weeks on the bikes. There is no better way to turn off work demands.

I listen to music, watch films; my dad was a big film buff and this rubbed off on us; one of my brothers is a film director.

I’ve always been into hiking and camping. I was a cub, a scout, and a cub leader and that ‘leave no footprint’ message stuck with me. I can’t say all my work projects have been totally environmentally focused but it’s always been a strong personal interest.

I’m separated and my partner Anne is a home economics teacher and an excellent cook. I’m more of a short order one. My eldest daughter Rachel (19) is studying at UL and my 12-year-old daughter Evie stays with me every second weekend – she is so aware of sustainability. It is amazing, her generation just get it. We spend our time largely outdoors; walking, just going for a cup of tea in the hills. I love heading out into nature; it’s what I’ve always done.