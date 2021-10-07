| 19.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

This Working Life – ‘This needs to be done, we can’t keep burning fossil fuels’

Adam Cronin chats to Mary McCarthy about ‘leaving no footprint’, following your passions and heading for the hills

Adam Cronin at DP Energy's new office in Horgan's Quay, Cork city Expand

Close

Adam Cronin at DP Energy's new office in Horgan's Quay, Cork city

Adam Cronin at DP Energy's new office in Horgan's Quay, Cork city

Adam Cronin at DP Energy's new office in Horgan's Quay, Cork city

Mary McCarthy

Adam Cronin is Technical and Engineering Manager of DP Energy’s Irish Offshore team

Sustainable hours

I learned in my 50s to get a balance. For years I worked all week and all weekend and all that happened was my productivity dipped. Now on weekends the most I do is a couple of hours on Saturday morning.

We have a huge joint venture with Spanish utility company Iberdrola and on weekdays we work really hard – like most businesses it’s not just seven-and-a-half hours. I’m at my desk at 7.30am until my walk that evening.

Most Watched

Privacy