This Working Life – ‘The way I learned to work is American – slightly brazen, optimistic and really positive’

Ciara McEniff – senior manager, brand marketing global at film-streaming service MUBI – talks to Mary McCarthy about working in New York, being Irish abroad and the shift from an advertising agency to the arts

Ciara McEniff works for streaming service MUBI in New York

Mary McCarthy Thu 6 Apr 2023 at 03:30