This Working Life – ‘The way I learned to work is American – slightly brazen, optimistic and really positive’

Ciara McEniff – senior manager, brand marketing global at film-streaming service MUBI – talks to Mary McCarthy about working in New York, being Irish abroad and the shift from an advertising agency to the arts

Ciara McEniff works for streaming service MUBI in New York

Mary McCarthy

I work for an art-house film streaming service. My brand team deals with anything to do with marketing, or partnership – anything not involved with the film distribution side of the company.