This Working Life – ‘The way I learned to work is American – slightly brazen, optimistic and really positive’
Ciara McEniff – senior manager, brand marketing global at film-streaming service MUBI – talks to Mary McCarthy about working in New York, being Irish abroad and the shift from an advertising agency to the arts
Mary McCarthy
I work for an art-house film streaming service. My brand team deals with anything to do with marketing, or partnership – anything not involved with the film distribution side of the company.