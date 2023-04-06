This Working Life – ‘The way I learned to work is American – slightly brazen, optimistic and really positive’

I work for an art-house film streaming service. My brand team deals with anything to do with marketing, or partnership – anything not involved with the film distribution side of the company.

I wake up around eight and go into the MUBI office in Manhattan three days a week. I like going into the office, I feel more productive. I like leaving the house and putting on a respectable outfit and we have a lovely atmosphere at work.

My work is London heavy so I generally wake up to a call. My last job was the opposite, I was dealing with LA so the calls did not start until midday. I prefer getting started earlier. I’m not an early morning pilates type – I get some coffee, make a smoothie.

I have calls till lunch then I get on with my work.

I try to avoid a desk lunch, I prefer to sit in the park beside my office if it’s nice out. Working from home I try to go for a walk around my area. I live in Greenpoint in Brooklyn.

I usually finish around 6pm and I rarely work weekends, if I do it’s mainly when travelling for work.

In the evening I try to do a yoga class or go to the gym and often meet someone for dinner.

This week we re-launched our podcast and we have a magazine and organise events – it’s a full ecosystem of marketing, it’s really interesting work.

We work a lot with partners and the people I meet are interesting. The types working at the Paris Review, which I separately love, are really aligned with our culture. It’s fun.

​

Visa advantage

At school I did not study science, I liked English and I had an amazing business studies teacher at Muckross (the Dublin girls' secondary school), and I enjoyed the subject so I chose to study business, economics and social studies in Trinity College Dublin.

I dropped economics pretty quickly and did pure business. I had a really great marketing lecturer which made me consider getting into that area. When I graduated I went travelling and worked in Nepal as a rural school volunteer. I still keep in touch with some of the kids I met and then after this I moved to New York.

I was born in Boston as my dad was doing medical training there and I had an aunt I am very close to living in New York.

Having a visa makes moving to the States so easy.

When I moved to New York it was with 10 friends. Six of us lived together. Most have left now but that apartment is still going strong with various Irish people. It’s like a commune.

Almost immediately I got an interview with Grey, a huge advertising agency, and started as a junior account manager.

It was in pharmaceutical advertising – those ads on the radio that would be listing symptoms – not an industry I wanted to stay in. Being in such an enormous company, I never really got the sense where my team fitted in. I was fortunate to get it and made some good friends but left after a year.

​

Ad-hoc chances

One evening I went to an event with one of my roommates to see a talk with someone who used to work at Studio 54. It was run by a marketing company called Chandelier Creative and the next day I emailed to say I enjoyed their event and would love to chat about what they did. I had been looking around for a new job and not really getting anywhere before this, but it worked out.

I ended up staying for four years. It was a boutique agency focused on luxury clients and fashion and I had all the jobs leading up to account director.

I did love it, the shoots were fun, it was not through any lack of growth I left but I was getting to the point where I wanted to work on one thing not jump from project to project and I did not see myself in advertising forever.

I’m 29 now and from my experience, not that many people over 40 work in the industry, I don’t think any one of my bosses was over 35.

Many people left to work in-house in fashion but that’s not my thing. Everyone always says to work in areas you are interested in and I am very into film.

​

Changing scene

I always think if you want to get into an industry try to meet people working in it and so from January to March last year I met anyone I could for coffee.

When they would ask me if I have a good enough knowledge of the American market I could honestly say I have not worked anywhere else, the way I have learned to work is American, it is slightly brazen, optimistic and really positive.

A few years ago I would not have had the confidence to say ‘this is why I would be good at this job’. I’ve learned to do this but it did not come easy.

Within that bubble of the Irish people living in the States they are unbelievably helpful, my aunt put me in touch with the film director Aideen Kane. She was a real help to me. I was struggling with understanding the different jobs in film. She explained how it worked.

Every job description reads the same, it is hard to understand what anyone is actually asking of you. If you don’t know the ins and outs of the industry, all the words – like development, production, sales – all seem similar but are so different.

​

Back home

I come back to Ireland a lot, I was home for a month at Christmas. My team is global, I am based in New York but we have an office in London so I’m also working there occasionally.

There was a point towards the end of my second year here when so many of my Irish friends were leaving. My sister, unlike me, did not like New York and left and I knew if I was going to stay I needed to expand my friend group. Americans are very open, it’s easy to make friends and I’ve a good group now. My current roommate, Keith, is American. I find it different from London. In New York I often get chatting to some old lady on the subway but in London there’s not that friendliness.

Social life and alcohol is comparable to Ireland, though in New York it is more like getting dinner and then grabbing a drink.

I do get a lot of visitors. I go through phases, with Covid there was nobody so it’s nice to have people. I’ve just finished two weeks of back-to-back guests, it was great, but now I’m thinking how did I spend so much money?

​

Even flow

I have been pretty lucky with my bosses so far.

Early on in my career I did have a boss who was rude. I was 22 when he told me if he ever saw me running in the office there better be an active shooter after me. He said always remain calm. I remember thinking “what is this man on?”, but that’s good advice.