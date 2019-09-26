This working life: 'The minute it's over, you are on to something else'

I have just retired after presenting the 'Today' show on BBC Radio 4 for 32 years which required getting into work for 4am. I would have three alarm clocks set just in case.

I'm only human - there were mornings I would feel fed up and would not want to go in, but that feeling is fleeting; you just get yourself out to the car waiting outside.

There is a lot to do in those two hours before we go on air; though everyone at the BBC knows I point blank refuse to attend meetings. The overnight editor will brief me and when I finish writing the cues and intro links, and doing any pre-recorded interviews, I'll have a bowl of uncooked porridge with yoghurt and fruit.

No coffee or tea before or during the show as I have enough adrenaline.

Ideally, after the three-hour show I would go straight home for tea and toast, and depending on how well the morning went, I could be pleased, or regretting I didn't ask different questions.

This is when I would tackle all the newspapers - that's a bloody pain I won't miss.

Boozy lunches

I dislike going out for lunch as this is when the weariness sets in and I start to feel a bit knackered. So I always have lunch at home, with company or without.

I like to have a 10-minute snooze at some stage and go for a run in my local park.

I'm seriously into healthy eating, but without being neurotic about this.

Lots of fish, salads, nuts and fruit daily.

There was a spell in my 30s when I was living in Washington and was half-p***ed every day. It was all boozy lunches with a Martini before and a brandy to finish.

I was putting on weight at an alarming rate but I had a sort of conversion when a friend took me aside and pointed out what was happening. Now I might have half a pint of bitter and only the occasional bag of crisps; I'm very boring.

Early finish

For years I was tucked up in bed at 8.30pm. Usually I would get to sleep OK, though if I had a tricky interview the next day it might take me longer.

It's funny, all that can exist in your head at that moment is that interview and that is the only possible way to do it.

You have to focus 100pc on the next thing you have to do.

The weird thing is, the minute it's over, you are on to something else.

Now what?

I'm going to continue presenting 'Mastermind' on BBC4, which I enjoy.

I have family and a lovely house in Greece, and have not been there in two years.

I'll have time for my own interests now and I'm looking forward to that.

The water just flows over the heads of departing presenters - I've seen it happen.

My book will be published next week. I decided to write it nine years ago but only started on it six months ago. It's been completely manic lately.

Won't miss

I will miss the listeners. That's what I will miss.

I certainly won't miss getting up at 3.30am, and going to bed at a ridiculously early hour, nor will I miss having to read every newspaper every day and listen to every major news programme.

I shall be freed from the shackles of the daily news grind for the first time in 60 years as a journalist, and I am relishing the prospect.

Indo Business