There’s plenty more room for market volatility after 2022’s annus horribilis

David Chance

Given that global debts are standing at 250pc of gross domestic product, there are huge risks in financial markets that are going to be exposed. Photo: Michael M Santiago/Getty Images Expand

For the brave, now is the time to buy stocks before the central bank hiking cycle peaks as financial markets will lead the economic recovery. Having fallen so far in 2022, there’s little more downside risk for stocks even if corporate earnings do weaken significantly.

Bears however make the case that the world’s central banks will keep on tightening policy until they break the economy and, despite unprecedented price corrections in both stocks and bonds, there is room for further falls amid a slew of negative earnings surprises.

