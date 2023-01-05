There’s plenty more room for market volatility after 2022’s annus horribilis

For the brave, now is the time to buy stocks before the central bank hiking cycle peaks as financial markets will lead the economic recovery. Having fallen so far in 2022, there’s little more downside risk for stocks even if corporate earnings do weaken significantly.

Bears however make the case that the world’s central banks will keep on tightening policy until they break the economy and, despite unprecedented price corrections in both stocks and bonds, there is room for further falls amid a slew of negative earnings surprises.

In the space of just over 12 months, we have gone from a world where the default monetary policy setting was zero and 90pc of the government bond universe was yielding less than 1pc to a ‘new normal’ of double-digit inflation, stagnating growth and the fastest interest rate rises in 40 years.

That led to an unprecedented simultaneous price correction in both shares and bonds. The S&P 500 has lost almost 20pc – and Irish shares are down 16pc – while the Bloomberg Aggregate bond index, an industry benchmark, is down more than 16pc this year, the worst ever annual performance for bonds.

While there’s appetite to re-enter the bond market, especially at the shorter end, after last year’s losses, the question for equity markets is whether the bottom is now in sight – transforming the risk-reward profile for shares – or whether there are further big losses in the offing.

It all comes down to whether and when central banks declare victory on inflation. That would appear to suggest a rocky ride for financial markets as each gobbet of economic data is shot out and as the dozens of people who have a vote on interest rate policy get up and speak.

It all comes down to whether and when central banks declare victory on inflation

The first necessary step is to see inflation fall from current levels and to see the Federal Reserve start to dial back its interest rate rises allowing the US economy to escape recession. In any case, market bulls argue there is far less room for unpleasant surprises on the scale we saw in 2022, which mitigates market risks.

The Fed’s benchmark rate is 4.25-4.50pc and the peak at 5-5.25pc. The European Central Bank (ECB) sits at 2pc after a combined 2.5 percentage points of increases this year, and market expectations are for it to hit 3pc.

Read More

Even if that is the case, bullishness on equities is still a minority view among a sample of 20 global asset managers’ outlooks last week, ranging from Bank of America to Switzerland’s UBS.

JPMorgan Asset Management is among the optimists and sees a chance to position for upside in financial markets before unemployment rolls move higher ahead of the “best predicted recession in the last 50 years”.

“Although economic activity does need to weaken to be sure inflation moderates, we do not expect a lengthy, or deep, period of contraction. Given the decline already seen in the price of both stocks and bonds, we believe that while 2023 will be a difficult year for economies, the worst of the market volatility is behind us and both stocks and bonds look increasingly attractive,” it said.

Shares have clawed back some of their year’s losses in recent trading sessions.

That view is not shared widely. Citi Global Wealth Investments has a constructive view on stocks over the longer term. First though, it cautions investors will need to weather the coming recession, even if markets do start to anticipate a recovery in 2024.

“We remind investors that over the past 100 years, no bear market associated with a recession has bottomed before the recession has even begun. We believe that the current bear market rally is based on premature hopes that the recession will not occur – a so-called “soft landing” – and that there will not be a meaningful decline in corporate earnings.”

If there is a ‘market consensus’ on equities then it sits somewhere around here, at least for the outlooks reviewed, that there is the potential for gains on a longer time than one calendar year after the bloodletting of 2022.

“The range of return projections, both at the portfolio level and for individual asset classes, remains wide – particularly in the near term. But for medium- and long-term investors, the outlook is much brighter now than it was in the middle of last year,” UBS says.

The ultra-bearish case is that the Federal Reserve, ECB, Bank of England and the rest are all moving in lock-step and after a combined 2,740 basis points of interest rate rises from the 10 most significant central banks in the current hiking cycle.

The biggest risk for us as investors is that policymakers may have already pushed the system too far

Given that global debts are standing at 250pc of gross domestic product, there are huge risks in financial markets that are going to be exposed. On this, the mayhem in the UK government bond market we saw in September could be a harbinger of things to come elsewhere.

“The biggest risk for us as investors is that policymakers may have already pushed the system too far. Monetary aggregates are falling at or to levels not seen since the Great Depression and yet central banks are pushing ahead with more tightening,” Fidelity said in its outlook.

Direct market risks are one thing, but there’s a lot more going on besides that doesn’t necessarily fit into the economic narrative that investors are used to dealing with.

The invasion of Ukraine, the splintering of global supply chains and prospect for conflict over trade between Washington and Beijing have all put these risks front and centre. It’s quiet on the electoral calendar this year, but that changes in 2024, as German asset manager Allianz notes.

“The energy crisis threatens to become a political crisis should the EU fail to respond in a unified manner in the next two years, with EU elections scheduled for May 2024. Further political and economic divergence could aggravate the longstanding trend of falling support for the two largest parliamentary groups in favour of Eurosceptic parties.”