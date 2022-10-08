Theranos retrial hearing looms for Elizabeth Holmes and her ex-partner

If Elizabeth Holmes stands to get a new fraud trial after a government witness showed up at her home uninvited and sounding remorseful, her convicted ex-boyfriend deserves the same chance.

So says a lawyer for former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, who on Thursday asked the judge who presided over both executives' trials to let his client piggy-back on the blood-testing startup founder's bid for a retrial.

If US District Judge Edward Davila agrees, the ex-partners could both appear at an October 17 hearing in a common quest to challenge the credibility of a former Theranos lab director, Adam Rosendorff, whose testimony was damning for both of them.

The judge already has made it clear his only concern is to confirm that Mr Rosendorff gave truthful testimony, regardless of whatever regrets he may have in hindsight.

Mr Balwani's lawyer used the same word as Ms Holmes's attorney and the judge – "extraordinary" – to describe the highly unusual scene that unfolded in August when Mr Rosendorff arrived at the Holmes household and allegedly told her current partner that he had such misgivings about his testimony that he couldn't sleep.

Mr Rosendorff's expression of extreme discomfort with the government's presentation of his testimony "may be the tip of the iceberg," the attorney, Jeffrey Coopersmith said in a court filing. Mr Rosendorff "was at least as central to Mr. Balwani's trial as he was to Ms Holmes."

Ms Holmes, 38, was found guilty in January of defrauding investors and conspiracy for her role in the collapse of the startup she founded that reached a peak valuation of $9bn. Mr Balwani, 57, was convicted in July of similar counts, as well as defrauding patients.

Their requests for new trials are routine for white-collar defendants, and rarely granted. Legal experts have said that whatever remorse Mr Rosendorff may have, the judge would be unlikely to throw out Ms Holmes's conviction.