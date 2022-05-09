The world’s central banks need to revamp culture and be more transparent

From as early as July, homeowners and borrowers face the first shock wave of what’s going to be a sustained tide of interest rates rises.

Between €1,000 and €2,000 a year on the cost of an average mortgage is a fresh burden on top of painful inflation and in a country where mortgage rates are already well above eurozone norms.

This pain will be worse than necessary because the European Central Bank (ECB) has left it too late to act.

Had action been taken earlier, as advocated by the ECB’s first chief economist Otmar Issing, and in good times these rate rises would have come against a backdrop of strong growth, rather than a weakened post-pandemic economy.

When mistakes by central banks adversely impact on citizens, then their role in our future needs to be discussed. We are at that juncture now.

Had warning signs evident last spring been heeded, the rate rises that must now come would have been spread over a longer time period and been easier to manage.

Last June – and again last September in a debate with Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) governor Gabriel Makhlouf – I warned how producer price trends were pointing to rapid inflation increases.

But both ECB and CBI inflation forecasts remained close to 2pc until recently. A stitch in time saves nine, and the cost of delay will be paid in more stressful, time-compressed rate rises.

At 7.5pc and 6.9pc respectively, eurozone and Irish inflation rates risk spinning out of control.

Last Thursday, ECB chief economist Philip Lane cited pandemic wind-down, high energy prices and the war in Ukraine as the key factors for this.

But they are at best catalysts of deeper causes that have been building up in the system and about which Philip Lane’s predecessor Dr Otmar Issing has repeatedly warned.

A period of zero interest rates between 2008 and 2013 – when it was justified – was extended to the high-growth 2014-2018 period, when it was not. This failure has also locked a generation out of home ownership, perhaps permanently, as one result of low investment returns triggered big funds to seek yields in the housing market.

Now it is all going into rapid reverse. The result, instead of a 3pc rise between 2014 and 2018 when times were good, is that we may now be facing a rise in rates of 4pc or more, starting this July and lasting until 2025.

This equates to a reversal of the rate cuts since 2008 and a return, for many, to monthly Celtic Tiger-style mortgage requirements.

But at the behest of academic economists advising the Government in the last crisis, mortgage interest relief – deemed a “tax expenditure” – was slashed.

Having thus pocketed the benefits of ECB rate cuts between 2008 and 2013 by cutting mortgage interest relief, Government now arguably has a responsibility – and a political need – to finally reverse this tax austerity measure.

It should also consider revisiting 2010 Central Bank legislation to correct an excessive focus on over-regulation and rectify the groupthink in the organisation that was supposed to be – but wasn’t – tackled by that legislation.

The failure to measure and forecast inflation currently reflects a lack of critical thinking in the CBI that must be corrected and for which it should be held accountable.

The ECB’s culture must also be returned to its original, more rigorous, independence. Dramatic structural change in central banking – with an immediate influx of independent, critical mindsets – is urgently required. The US should also seriously consider ending a situation where a sitting president chooses the chair of the Federal Reserve.

Central banks will now have to clearly communicate intended rate rises so that households, property investors and governments can adjust behaviour.

It is not fair to leave people guessing or trying to interpret vague clues from policymakers. Transparency will minimise the risk of financial disruption.

Finally, one by-product of monetary policy failure – a nanny state over-regulation of credit and banking – must be corrected.

Extreme combinations – a loose monetary policy on one hand and a compensatory but excessively interventionist regulatory system on the other – are dysfunctional.

Once monetary stance is normalised, businesses and households will have a natural incentive to be more prudent. Consequently, mountains of red tape that tried to stand in for the rigours of interest rate policy can be reduced and central banking policy can finally move back to a long overdue stance of balance and normality.

Marc Coleman is managing director of Octavian Economics and was an economist with the Monetary Policy and Fiscal Policy Divisions of the European Central Bank between 1997 and 2004