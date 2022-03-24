| 9.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The world’s central banks may be talking like hawks, but they’re not delivering

David Chance

Paul Volcker, as Federal Reserve chairman, rose US interest rates to 20pc by 1981. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/Bloomberg Expand

Close

Paul Volcker, as Federal Reserve chairman, rose US interest rates to 20pc by 1981. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/Bloomberg

Paul Volcker, as Federal Reserve chairman, rose US interest rates to 20pc by 1981. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/Bloomberg

Paul Volcker, as Federal Reserve chairman, rose US interest rates to 20pc by 1981. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/Bloomberg

Central banks have been shocked out of their torpor as the world has shifted rapidly from disinflation to inflation. Not a day passes without dire warnings of a rerun of the 1970s and the painful interest rate squeeze that was applied to bring prices back under control in the 80s.

In response to the current great inflation threat, the Bank of England has raised interest rates three times already and the Bank of Canada and the Federal Reserve once apiece, with promises of more to come.

Related topics

More On ECB

Most Watched

Privacy