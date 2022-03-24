The world’s central banks may be talking like hawks, but they’re not delivering

Central banks have been shocked out of their torpor as the world has shifted rapidly from disinflation to inflation. Not a day passes without dire warnings of a rerun of the 1970s and the painful interest rate squeeze that was applied to bring prices back under control in the 80s.

In response to the current great inflation threat, the Bank of England has raised interest rates three times already and the Bank of Canada and the Federal Reserve once apiece, with promises of more to come.

Even the European Central Bank, which hasn’t managed a hike in more than a decade thanks to the eurozone’s abysmal economic performance, has indicated it too could join the party.

Yet, while the mood music has certainly changed rapidly, it may be that the song remains the same and they are relying on inflation fading rapidly without them actually having to do too much.

So what happened the last time inflation was rampant?

If you want to sound serious, there’s nothing better in the world of central banking to signal your resolve in the battle against inflation than to invoke the memory of the Fed chairman Paul Volcker who had raised US interest rates to 20pc by 1981, triggered a recession that saw unemployment surge to 10pc and broke the back of inflation.

So the current Fed chair, Jerome Powell, recently invoked the great man and stressed a personal connection: “I knew Paul Volcker,” he told the US Congress this month. “I think he was one of the great public servants of the era – the greatest economic public servant of the era.”

Last week Powell delivered the first US interest rate rise since 2018 and indicated that six more interest rate rises were coming in 2022 alone and projections showed that by the end of next year, interest rates would be at around 2.8pc.

“The Fed has now waged a war on inflation,” intoned Diane Swonk who is chief economist at Grant Thornton in America. “They want to bring inflation down with the most aggressive surge in rates in decades.”

The Bank of England last week hiked its key policy rate to 0.75pc in a move that removed all of the cuts it made to tackle Covid.

A month ago, the ECB began clearing the decks for a rate rise as it decided to end bond purchases under its €1.85trn pandemic programme and bank chief Christine Lagarde shocked financial markets with a hint that interest rates could rise this year.

So there we have it. A steely bunch of central bankers are going to save the world with ‘aggressive’ rate increases.

Except, of course, they aren’t.

The contrast between the hawkish talk and reality is most pronounced in the US, but you can also see the disconnect in the Bank of England rate path, and of course, the ECB which talks like a hawk but never actually gets off the ground.

So how hawkish is the Fed compared with previous monetary policy tightening cycles? The answer is ‘not very’ as from June 2004 to June 2006 interest rates rose at 17 consecutive meetings from one percent to 5.25pc.

In other words, real interest rates now are never going to reach their mid-noughts peak and will struggle to get back to their pre-Covid path. Even after this month’s quarter-point increase, the Fed’s short-term policy rate remains nearly 8 percentage points below consumer price inflation – the widest gap on record.

Yet somehow, despite real negative rates, the Fed expects inflation to fall from 5.8pc to 2.7pc (still above its 2pc target) at the same as the economy chugs along merrily and unemployment remains well below its habitual trend.

The Bank of England has already got cold feet and one rate setter argued for a ‘hold’ at last week’s meeting.

That’s a big change from the gung-ho four rate setters who had argued in February that a half percentage point rise was needed rather than the quarter point agreed.

Economists expect the UK base rate to top out at around 1.75pc next year.

Yet real interest rates – accounting for inflation – will, as in the US, remain deeply negative as headline consumer price rises will peak at 8pc next month. They will remain negative in 2023 as well when inflation is expected to be 3.3pc.

As for the ECB, it has been expecting to end its bond purchases and raise interest rates ever since 2017. Neither has happened and words are cheap, so it is hard to take the Frankfurt-based institution seriously before it actually delivers.

Now, we have the newly hawkish bank chief Christine Lagarde chiming in with increasing confidence that inflation “will not return to the pattern we saw before the pandemic”.

At least Lagarde’s comments reflected those of the central bank’s Irish chief economist Philip Lane who says that “the excessively-low inflation environment that prevailed from 2014 to 2019 might not re-emerge even after the pandemic cycle is over”.

Here’s hoping. The ECB has, after all, been tolerating inflation expectations well below target for many years and has been stubbornly forecasting that core inflation would rise ever since 2013.

Perhaps it is good that central bankers are indulging in a bout of Volckeresque cosplay rather than the real thing.

In response to his rates squeeze in the 80s, farmers blockaded the Fed building in Washington DC, construction workers mailed in two-by-four pieces of lumber and a man with a sawn-off shotgun nearly made it to the central bank’s boardroom.