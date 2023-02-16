The US going ‘all in’ on gambling presents opportunities and risks

The world’s largest listed gambling company looks set to complete a journey from Paddy Power betting shops in Ireland to the Nasdaq or the New York Stock Exchange.

Flutter Entertainment’s extraordinarily rapid success in the burgeoning US betting market, has presented huge opportunities, but also big costs.

The opportunities have a lot of zeros after them. Flutter says its total addressable market in the US will be more than $20bn (€18.6bn) by 2025 and suggests it could even be has high as $34bn.

This is all from a virtually standing start. A 2018 US Supreme Court ruling ended a federal ban on gambling (apart from casinos) and paved the way for individual states to legalise gambling on their own terms.

Since then two thirds of them have legalised. In the first half of 2022 American punters were placing an average of $8bn per month on sports bets, compared with less than $1bn a month just three years earlier.

This gambling explosion has been partially driven by Flutter’s US business FanDuel which is expected to report revenues of around $3bn for 2022 when its results are published shortly. This is compared with $500m as recently as 2019.

Imagine the richest economy in the world, a 332 million population and essentially virgin territory for online gambling. It is estimated that Americans placed a total of $124bn in sports bets in the first four years since the Supreme Court ruling.

The US is already Flutter’s largest market

This is all good news for Flutter and its US operation. Flutter CEO Peter Jackson earned €8.4m in 2021. Non-executive chairman Gary McGann was paid €630,000.

It might not be all good news for US citizens who could face a gambling addiction epidemic in the coming years. Around 47 million Americans placed a bet on the NFL season this year.

Yet, it isn’t all straightforward winnings for Flutter either. Instead of targeting a couple of states as they opened up gambling, Flutter and its US arm FanDuel, have decided to go big on the potential of the US market.

It wants to hoover up as much of the market in each of these new states as they open. Its brands had a 40pc market share in sports betting and 20pc in gaming across 14 states back in 2021.

The group has the financial firepower to throw money at lobbying and advertising to free up new markets. Relatively new US betting firms could afford to take out $10m Super Bowl TV ad slots, while also offering $200 free bets to lure in new customers.

All of this affects the bottom line in the short term, so despite the huge growth in revenues and market share, its US operations have not been making a profit – so far.

It is about spending big to win big in the end – a classic gamble, except in the long run the bookie always wins.

Flutter considered the option of simply floating its FanDuel business in the US which would have given it enormous scope to reap in new cash and avail of American capital markets to raise more money for this giant play.

However, a row with Rupert Murdoch’s Fox Sports, which dates back to when Flutter acquired FanDuel, seems to have put the kibosh on that one.

Fox sought an arbitration ruling on an option it has to purchase an 18pc stake in FanDuel. Fox argued that based on its interpretation of the deal, it should be able to buy the stake based on a valuation for FanDuel of $11.2bn.

Flutter begged to differ and back in November, the ruling said the option should be exercised at a valuation of $20bn for FanDuel and with a 5pc annual ratchet.

It was a big win for Flutter and it illustrated the scale of FanDuel’s growth, given that back in 2018 when the deal was done, Flutter valued its existing US operations at around $612m and FanDuel at closer to $500m.

However, Fox appears to have been in a position to veto any listing of FanDuel under the terms of its option agreement which expires in 2030.

This left Flutter with a dilemma. Leave things as they are with FanDuel as an integrated part of the wider Flutter group, or actually opt for a US listing for the whole thing – ie Flutter Entertainment.

The US is already Flutter’s largest market. It will pay out handsomely to investors in the years ahead but it requires a lot of resources to be thrown at the market.

By listing in the US, Flutter is giving investors there an opportunity to “take a punt” on their share price as well as taking one on various sports.

As the US market expands and then matures, Flutter might want to acquire smaller competitors there. Access to US capital markets could be useful, as well as acting as a driving force on the share price.

There is another scenario which cannot be ruled out. Once the legislative framework around US gambling is bedded down, Flutter may see its future in the Americas, given there are opportunities in Latin America too.

Instead of listing FanDuel in the US, a few years down the road Flutter itself could hive off the non-US operations, for example in Europe or in Australia. A US listing is a toe in waters that might lead in several new directions.

New York State was on track to receive $650m in state taxes from betting

As ever with Flutter, there is an investor story and a consumer gambling story. US state politicians are falling over themselves to open up to gambling. Flutter is a huge player in the online mobile market, which despite being more controlled, is more readily addictive for many people.

Covid cost individual state governments billions of dollars in lost revenues and expenses. Some of them see the legalisation of gambling as a way of getting their balance sheets back in order.

New York State was on track to receive $650m in state taxes from betting last year. States around the US have garnered over $1.5bn in betting taxes and this is just the beginning.

Sports bodies themselves have also been big drivers of change in favour of gambling in the US. Traditionally opposed they have largely changed their minds, attracted to the financial injection it can bring to their respective sports.

It is fair to say that the US has gone “all in” when it comes to embracing the new era.

For Flutter, the timing couldn’t be any better. Depleted state coffers and a well-oiled lobbying machine. The social cost could end up being a lot more.