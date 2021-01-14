| 6.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The Trump dump by big business after storming of Capitol rings hollow

Richard Curran

President Donald Trump speaking near a section of the US-Mexico border wall in Alamo, Texas on Tuesday. Photo: AP Photo/Alex Brandon Expand

Close

President Donald Trump speaking near a section of the US-Mexico border wall in Alamo, Texas on Tuesday. Photo: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump speaking near a section of the US-Mexico border wall in Alamo, Texas on Tuesday. Photo: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

AP

President Donald Trump speaking near a section of the US-Mexico border wall in Alamo, Texas on Tuesday. Photo: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

American corporations were tripping over each other as they headed for the exit doors of the Trump political edifice.

Following the incursion into the Capitol building last week, big business backers of President Donald Trump and Republican Party representatives who opposed ratification of Joe Biden’s election victory, were singing a different tune.

It might be tempting to draw analogies of the rats abandoning the sinking ship, but there isn’t anything radically new about a section of corporate America building up a politician only to drop him when it is prudent to do so.

Privacy