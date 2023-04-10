The size of recent bank rescues is the real proof officials fear what’s ahead

It’s been three weeks now without a bank collapse or Swiss-style shotgun wedding, so we’re out of the woods, right?

Well, up to a point. Banking sits at the heart of the economy and it is inherently a risky and fragile business in which failures are not rare.

Since 1980, the median number each year in the US has been 10, according to consultancy Oxford Economics. In Europe the likes of Banco Popular and Bankia in Spain, and Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca in Italy have failed, the consultancy notes.

What makes the past month stand out from the run-of-the-mill bank failures of other years is the reaction of governments, state agencies and central banks. These have involved a combination of lending, guarantees, and restructuring interventions of the kind that we last saw deployed in Ireland as the financial system imploded in what became one of the most expensive financial crashes in history.

In other words, financial authorities across the globe saw something that was so concerning it required a new emergency lending programme for US banks from the Federal Reserve, which also stepped in to provide dollars for the international financial system, perhaps aiding the Swiss government, and a promise to make good US bank deposits.

That’s a lot of support for a classic run on Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), a niche player in the US market, with $175bn (€160bn) in deposits. That sounds like a lot of money until you add up the top five US banks which come in north of $6trn, based on 2021 data.

Silicon Valley Bank was a relative niche player in the market

Silicon Valley Bank was a relative niche player in the market

We’ve been told by European policymakers that what happened in the US couldn’t happen here – SVB was destroyed by a run of the kind we have seen for centuries – and that Credit Suisse was a one-off, an institution so tainted by bad management and scandals that it was unique.

Credit Suisse was however classified as a global systemically important bank, one of only 30 in the world. These are banks whose failure might trigger a financial crisis. After 2008, they were forced to hold more capital and subject to greater regulatory scrutiny.

It was married off to UBS, another Swiss globally systemically important bank, and what we appear to have ended up with is even more concentrated risk. It also appears that the Swiss National Bank may have availed of a new $60bn repo facility from the Fed.

The timeline for Credit Suisse has some big anomalies.

The Swiss authorities had judged the bank to be sound and well capitalised on Wednesday, March 15, and said they would stand behind it, but just four days later on Sunday, March 19, they rammed through a takeover.

That begs the question: either the first statement was incorrect, or in the space of just four days a systemically important bank with assets of $500bn and which had passed all of the regulatory tests was vulnerable to a run.

Credit Suisse. Photo: Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

Credit Suisse. Photo: Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

You would have to hope the Swiss authorities were buying time as the second answer means that no bank, no matter how well capitalised, is safe.

If the second is true, then all those assurances about European banks from the likes of European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde and the Eurogroup finance ministers, headed by Paschal Donohoe, are not the cast iron guarantee they appear to be.

What is also worrying is that the most recent episode would appear to indicate crises are becoming more costly. The pledge post-2008 was that taxpayers would no longer be on the hook.

A new study by two academics, Andrew Metrick and Paul Schmelzing, of 880 banking crises in 138 countries over 750 years found that a combination of emergency lending and deposit guarantee interventions combined with private sector bail-ins had been used on only 57 occasions, or 6.5pc of the total and so, by the standards of past crises this is more than just an isolated set of incidents.

“The March 2023 pattern of interventions strongly suggests we are already in the midst of a systemic event,” they wrote.

If we are not in the midst of a systemic event, then it rather begs the question of why the Fed and other regulators judged the financial system to be so fragile. That indicates that either the risks are greater than we have been told, or that the regulatory regime put in place since the crisis doesn’t work.

Financial fragility has been compounded by the sudden and rapid pace of interest rate rises across the globe since March 2022 when the Federal Reserve kicked off its cycle.

It was only in March that the European Central Bank began to unwind the €9trn bond portfolio it has acquired during quantitative easing. That’s a step into the unknown and as the Federal Reserve found out in 2019, a risky one.

Central banking, like commercial banking, is a confidence game.