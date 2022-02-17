The next financial crisis is coming, and it will be stamped ‘made in China’

The world is awash in debt and rich nations now owe the equivalent of two-and-a-half times their economic output, far more than in the financial crisis.

One country stands out as having accumulated more debt in a short period of time than any other – China – and it now poses the greatest risk to the post-pandemic recovery.

Our current worries over the surging cost of living will fade either because price pressures diminish or because central banks move to choke it off. With China, we are now relying on the government in Beijing not putting a foot wrong.

China’s debt levels have doubled since the global financial crisis as the state, companies and households have all loaded up. Total debts now stand at 290pc of gross domestic product – in other words, China is now just as indebted as the US, at 296pc of GDP, and the eurozone at 292pc of GDP.

That’s a far cry from a decade ago when China saved the world as America and Europe imploded during the financial crisis. In 2009, Beijing went for shock and awe and unveiled a €520bn boost to its economy which grew by 9.4pc in that year and more than 10pc in 2010, effectively acting as the ‘buyer of last resort’ for the world economy.

Those strong economic growth numbers have allowed China to save more, and it is those savings, as well as those from other developing economies, that have financed America’s and Europe’s budget deficits.

Yet that economic boomtime and debt surge – centred on real estate just as it was in the west a decade earlier – is now coming home to roost. Property group Evergrande, China’s second largest, has defaulted on its debts which total $300bn (€265bn) as the government in Beijing tried, and failed, to engineer a gentle slowdown in the property sector.

Evergrande holds the crown as the world’s most indebted property developer.

The risks can’t all be neatly compartmentalised into just one firm gone wrong. It also embraces Kasia Group and China Fortune Land which together with the stricken Evergrande are three of the largest developers in the world.

China’s property boom also makes Ireland’s look like a storm in a teacup. The sector accounts for 30pc of China’s economic output, it is where 80pc of household wealth is saved and in China’s top tier cities prices are up sixfold since 2002.

By contrast, the wildest excesses in the Celtic Tiger years only managed a doubling of prices.

“Given the size of China's economy and financial system as well as its extensive trade linkages with the rest of the world, financial stresses in China could strain global financial markets through a deterioration of risk sentiment, pose risks to global economic growth, and affect the United States," the Federal Reserve warned in its most recent financial stability report.

In other words Beijing is facing the kind of system-wide risk that would tax the skills of any government, let alone an authoritarian state whose claim to legitimacy rests on its ability to deliver stellar levels of economic growth.

For 30 years from the mid-1970s, it managed double digit annual growth, but this year, the economy will expand by just five percent, according to the World Bank.

According to Eswar Prasad, the former chief of the International Monetary Fund’s China division, Beijing is “now discovering the huge costs of rectifying imbalances in a sector that it had long relied upon for propping up growth”.

It would be better for the world as whole, Mr Prasad wrote recently in the Financial Times, if China could accept – and successfully engineer – lower, but more stable levels of growth.

We know from our own painful experience, however, that highly leveraged credit-driven housing booms tend to end in only one way and that isn’t when a ‘wise’ government steps in and saves the day.

It says something for the respect in which China’s policymakers are held, or perhaps the recognition of the power of a one-party state, that the jury is out on whether China can pull this off.

“First, the government’s attempts to control soaring debt may turn out to be half-hearted given other policy priorities such as maintaining growth and financing the transition to a greener economy. If so, another credit boom might develop, leading up to a ‘Minsky moment’ when boom eventually turns to bust, or so the story goes,” according to a report issued last week by a group of the world’s leading economic policy experts.

“Alternatively, the government may (unintentionally) overdo its deleveraging campaign and trigger a system-wide loss of confidence, thus provoking a crisis or a sharp slowdown in growth with negative repercussions for rest of the world,” said the annual Geneva Report, which was led by OECD chief economist Laurence Boone.

As well as cuts in interest rates that started last year – and which were followed by a surprise rate reduction in January – government officials have eased mortgage controls for buyers and at the same time are encouraging banks to keep lending while the state tries to engineer mergers for failing construction firms.

That looks suspiciously like ‘extend and pretend’.

If you look for evidence of government competence, then you might be given pause for thought. China has come out a bad second best in Covid vaccinations as its jabs used old technology rather than the mRNA approach in the west, so it is forced to rely still on highly disruptive lockdowns.

Another recent trend has been to crack down on private sector business with the likes of Alibaba’s Jack Ma feeling President Xi Jinping’s displeasure, along with many others, as the state extends it grip.

At the very least, there will be no ‘roaring twenties’ for China, the authors of the Geneva Report wrote. The question as to what it means for us remains unanswered.

Back in 2008, it was a chill that spread through the US housing market that infected the rest of the world. In 2022 we may need to worry that when China sneezes, the rest of the world catches a cold.

