| 5.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The next financial crisis is coming, and it will be stamped ‘made in China’

David Chance

A billboard featuring China's President Xi Jinping displayed at a compound in Shanghai, China. Photo: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg Expand

Close

A billboard featuring China's President Xi Jinping displayed at a compound in Shanghai, China. Photo: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

A billboard featuring China's President Xi Jinping displayed at a compound in Shanghai, China. Photo: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

A billboard featuring China's President Xi Jinping displayed at a compound in Shanghai, China. Photo: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

The world is awash in debt and rich nations now owe the equivalent of two-and-a-half times their economic output, far more than in the financial crisis.

One country stands out as having accumulated more debt in a short period of time than any other – China – and it now poses the greatest risk to the post-pandemic recovery.

Most Watched

Privacy