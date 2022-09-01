| 15.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘The mob didn’t get their hanging’ – former Bank of Scotland’s Irish chief Mark Duffy welcomes end of UK probe

Ex-bosses at group won’t be pursued, following its collapse and a £21bn government bailout

Mark Duffy, former head of Bank of Scotland (Ireland) Expand
The HQ of the Bank of Scotland (Ireland) Expand
Former Bank of Scotland (Ireland) boss Mark Duffy. Photo by David Conachy Expand
The old Bank of Scotland (Ireland) offices on St Stephen's Green Expand

Close

Mark Duffy, former head of Bank of Scotland (Ireland)

Mark Duffy, former head of Bank of Scotland (Ireland)

The HQ of the Bank of Scotland (Ireland)

The HQ of the Bank of Scotland (Ireland)

Former Bank of Scotland (Ireland) boss Mark Duffy. Photo by David Conachy

Former Bank of Scotland (Ireland) boss Mark Duffy. Photo by David Conachy

The old Bank of Scotland (Ireland) offices on St Stephen's Green

The old Bank of Scotland (Ireland) offices on St Stephen's Green

/

Mark Duffy, former head of Bank of Scotland (Ireland)

John Mulligan Twitter Email

The former head of Bank of Scotland’s Irish arm, Mark Duffy, has welcomed a decision by UK regulators not to pursue enforcement action against ex-bosses at the wider bank group, following its collapse and the £21bn government bailout during the financial crisis.

The mob didn’t get their hanging because justice was done,” he insisted in an exclusive interview with the Irish Independent.

More On Central Bank of Ireland

Most Watched

Privacy