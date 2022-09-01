‘The mob didn’t get their hanging’ – former Bank of Scotland’s Irish chief Mark Duffy welcomes end of UK probe

The former head of Bank of Scotland’s Irish arm, Mark Duffy, has welcomed a decision by UK regulators not to pursue enforcement action against ex-bosses at the wider bank group, following its collapse and the £21bn government bailout during the financial crisis.

“The mob didn’t get their hanging because justice was done,” he insisted in an exclusive interview with the Irish Independent.

But the former banking boss – who has previously admitted to making mistakes during his tenure at the bank – also criticised the fact that the regulators have not published the reasons for ending their investigations into former Halifax Bank of Scotland executives and deciding not to take any enforcement action against them.

The Government could be doing a hell of a better job to get banks to come into the marketplace

Many former employees have had the investigation hanging over their professional careers, said Mr Duffy.

“It’s been a cloud over them, and I don’t think this removes it,” said Mr Duffy, adding that it has an effect on “thousands of people”.

Mr Duffy said he does not know if he was one of the subjects of the regulators’ investigation, as he was never contacted in relation to it.

“Justice has been done, but it needs to be seen to be done,” he added. “We’ve gone through this three times. I don’t expect regulators to do bankers any great favours. Their job is to sit on the other side of the table. But they’ve done their job and should be applauded for it.”

The old Bank of Scotland (Ireland) offices on St Stephen's Green

The old Bank of Scotland (Ireland) offices on St Stephen's Green

However, he believes that regulators are now exposed to a potential legal class-action by former Bank of Scotland executives. Mr Duffy (61) said he would likely not be party to any such move.

“It’s highly probably, from what I’ve heard, that there are going to be lawyers raising a class action to correct what was open to the regulators to do – to say why they made their decision,” he said.

“At this stage in my life... I have other things – and I’d far prefer to be focused on those than getting involved in a legal action,” he added.

The outcome of the probe will do little to change the public mood towards bankers, which remains deeply soured by the global financial crisis and subsequent scandals.

Somebody has made a very bad mistake here. It’s cost a lot of people their livelihoods

Mr Duffy was the boss of Bank of Scotland (Ireland), from 1999 to 2009. During that period, it became a major player on the Irish banking landscape.

From 2004 to 2008, the Irish division’s loan book soared from £8.9bn to £30.7bn. But non-cash loan impairments at the unit rose from £22m in 2006 to £4.3bn in 2010. Those losses were crystallised when Lloyds decided to pull the plug on overseas subsidiaries, including Bank of Scotland (Ireland).

A previous probe into Bank of Scotland’s lending and fiduciary practices had blamed the board and impairments racked up by its Irish unit as key catalysts for the failure of the group in 2008. Bank of Scotland, which also owned Halifax, was taken over in 2009 by Lloyds on the direction of the UK government.

Former Bank of Scotland (Ireland) boss Mark Duffy. Photo by David Conachy

Former Bank of Scotland (Ireland) boss Mark Duffy. Photo by David Conachy

A more than six-year long joint investigation by the UK’s Prudential Regulation Authority and Financial Conduct Authority – reckoned to have cost about £31m – concluded last week that no further action would be taken against former top brass at the Halifax Bank of Scotland (HBOS).

Such action could potentially have involved prohibition orders to prevent them working in certain roles in the financial services sector.

The Bank of England said the two authorities had undertaken “rigorous and forensic investigations”, which involved analysing more than 2m documents that had not been included in an original probe by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) that began in 2009 and ended in 2012.

That FSA investigation resulted in enforcement action being taken against just one senior HBOS executive. A subsequent report by regulators published in 2015 concluded that Bank of Scotland (Ireland) had engaged in risky and “uncontrolled” expansion during the Celtic Tiger era.

Mr Duffy slammed that report at the time as being “seriously flawed” and pointed out he hadn’t even been interviewed by investigators in relation to any of the probes.

The HQ of the Bank of Scotland (Ireland)

The HQ of the Bank of Scotland (Ireland)

He said that following three investigations into HBOS, it was time to draw a line under the matter.

“There’s a process, and it’s been exhaustively tried in this case,” said Mr Duffy. He said that while some people may not have got the result they wanted, the probe “was not fair”.

“Somebody has made a very bad mistake here,” he said. “It’s cost a lot of people their livelihoods, reputations, and careers – and that’s not acceptable.”

He doesn’t agree that UK regulators have failed in their roles, but questioned their methodology.

“You can’t just write the conclusion and decide to get all the evidence to support that,” he said. “The process is wrong. There’s something flawed.”

Mr Duffy, who now lives in Spain, said his career after Bank of Scotland was not adversely affected. While he worked on a number of lending projects over the past decade, he now provides consultancy services and also runs a medical equipment charity in Ethiopia set up in conjunction with his wife, who grew up in Africa.

Asked what he thinks of the Irish banking landscape now – given that Ulster Bank and KBC are leaving the market – Mr Duffy said he was “not surprised” the pair are exiting.

“There are lots of issues,” he said. “The banks have to hold too much capital, so it makes it very difficult to compete. I think the Government could be doing a hell of a better job to actually get banks to come into the marketplace.”