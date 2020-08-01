| 16.5°C Dublin

The London Laundromat: welcoming oligarchs with open arms

James Treacy

All the headlines around the recent Russia Report concentrated on the interference by spies in Britain's referendums.

What was equally as startling were the revelations of how much dirty money is being washed through London by the dodgy Oligarchs and their Chinese equivalents.

And that is something that we in Ireland need to pay close attention to given our close relationship with Britain's financial services industry. Indeed the Government's own money National Risk Assessment on Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorist Financing published recently spells out the dangers: "Ireland's close economic ties with the United Kingdom and its shared border mean that it could be a risk of certain cross-border activities. Furthermore, the potential impact of the United Kingdom leaving the EU will need to be monitored, particularly with regard to the border," it says.