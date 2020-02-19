The hidden knock-on effects of coronavirus outbreak

Another week, and yet more gloomy headlines surrounding the coronavirus outbreak. For business travellers, it's more of the same limbo. Airlines that had drastically reduced schedules to mainland China up to the end of this month have extended the culls to the end of March at the earliest. In the case of some - mostly American - that's stretched to the end of April, disrupting over one third of a year's trade.

Cathay Pacific hasn't come back to this column - three weeks after being asked what the situation will be for its resumed summer service from Dublin to Hong Kong. Like others, it appears to be a case of wait and see.

Amid a glut of information and "misinformation", medical expert Dr Mark Parrish told this column: "You should not panic." He's part of International SOS, the world's largest medical and travel security services firm, which handles around five million client calls each year. Since the world has become aware of coronavirus, he argues: "We know a lot more about the virus now than we did a month ago.

"We know its molecular structure. So we're able to set up testing kits, which makes it much easier to diagnose if you've got this new coronavirus."

He says the vast majority of cases are concentrated in the Hubei province of China, with others linked to connectivity to its main city, Wuhan. He points out during our interview, carried out last week, that Africa has had no reported cases (it has since risen to one, in Egypt), due to a lack of airline connectivity.

On conquering coronavirus, Parrish admits: "These things don't happen quickly. You've got to just give it a bit of time to gradually see what's happening."

He points out that business travellers can access real-time maps and traveller advice on International SOS's website.

"There's a lot of misinformation out there," he says. "Businesses closing their offices outside China, you know, in parts of the world where there's been none or maybe only a few cases and we're thinking, 'why are you doing that; you don't need to do that'." He adds: "The risk of going to most parts of China apart from Hubei ... is very low."

But he says there are hidden knock-on effects: "The challenge now is if you do go to China, then you may not be able to get out." He cites the case of a friend from Hong Kong who travelled to China and is now stuck "because Hong Kong has instigated 14 days' quarantine for anybody coming back from China. Some countries are just not allowing people to come back".

And that could have ramifications, he says, giving the example of a client company who might have a worker with health issues other than coronavirus: "The ability for us to coordinate the admission of that individual to a hospital in Shanghai is really harder now because those hospitals have been focused on coronavirus ... If we can't get them into that hospital, we would like to move them somewhere else.

"But our ability to move people is restricted because of airline restrictions. So then we need to look for an air ambulance. So it's a knock-on effect."

And the good news? He believes the way it spreads - solely from person to person in close contact - is a plus.

"We have not had what's called community transmission in any of these cases today. So that means person-to-person transmission.

"So if you were sitting, you know, next to each other in a taxi, or we went out for dinner or we were work colleagues, then it may be that I might pick it up from you if you had it because we're very close to each other and have been for quite a while.

"But the next stage, which is when you have an epidemic, is when you have this thing called community transmission. That's where there's a risk for a significant [spread] outside in the street. So, many people are breathing out and coughing out the virus. I haven't seen it with this virus."

And the advice for those abroad and feeling nervous? Over-the-counter face masks are mainly useful if you already have the illness, to prevent you coughing on others, or if you don't and want to prevent touching your mouth with your hands.

The downside is that standard masks - unlike specialised N95 face masks - don't cover the mucous membranes, and the illness can enter through the eyes, for example.

Keep up to date at internationalsos.com and check the outbreak map on the Johns Hopkins University website at: https://systems.jhu.edu/research/public-health/ncov/

Indo Business