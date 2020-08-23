The good, the bad, the ugly: Why Apple is worth nearly $2trn

In August 2018, Apple's market value surpassed $1trn. Last week, it reached $2trn. As I write, it's still climbing. It's both amazing and unsettling. Here are five reasons why.

1. Lazarus

Apple was a company that almost went bust. Michael Dell once famously quipped that it should just quit and return shareholders' money.

Today, few can touch it. It makes high-end products that millions will buy. Then it makes accessories that also sell through the roof. And its customers, by and large, love them.

2. Stock market takeover

The market thinks that in a pandemic big tech companies are cast-iron bets. Apple's stock is trading at over 30 times its projected future earnings, an almost unprecedentedly high level.

In fact, the 'big five' tech firms - Apple, Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook - are now worth 20pc of the US stock market (and over two thirds of the Nasdaq). Of these, only Facebook ($760bn) isn't now valued at over $1trn, but add Tesla ($370bn) in and you're there. In total, these big five have risen 37pc in value since the pandemic started, while the rest of the market has fallen 6pc.

3. Resentment and regulatory pressure might build

Can a company's financial situation become 'too big' for us to stomach? It's not just that Apple is worth $2trn (€1.7trn). Its most recent accounts show that its weekly profit is just shy of €1bn. Apple's profit for the nine months to July was €37.8bn.

By any measure, this is jaw-dropping. And largely, it's admired for the achievement. But it also may be divisive in some of Apple's current battles, such as the one between it and Fortnite-maker Epic over the flat 30pc Apple takes from app developers' revenue.

Apple strongly defends the rate and may well win in the court case Epic is taking against it. But such extraordinary overall profitability, allied to this gargantuan valuation, isn't something that will help when Epic pleads its case as the 'little guy' to politicians and regulators outside the legal process.

More widely, Apple sits atop the big five at a time when big tech companies are being lumped together.

"Five companies constitute 20pc of the stock market's worth, run the operating systems on 99pc of devices and deliver to Americans the majority of their news, books and information. Surely we can now all agree that self-regulation of digital markets doesn't work?" posted Carly Kind, a technology and human rights lawyer.

Add to this the fact that most of the world's finances are stagnating or shrinking. It's harder to marvel at a $2trn company that has hundreds of billions in cash piling up when your own family (or political constituency) is having to make tough decisions on what to do without for the next few years.

As my erudite Spurs-loving colleague from the Telegraph, James Titcombe, succinctly put it: "Apple hitting $1trn was a story of a once-doomed company and a stunning turnaround. Apple hitting $2trn feels like a story of a crazy stock market that rewards a handful of tech giants for owning everything."

One thing Apple has going for it is the lack of an individual deca-billionaire. Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg are much easier targets than Tim Cook, because they're 100 times wealthier. Cook may be part of the 0.1pc, but he's not part of the 0.00000001pc.

4. end of 'it's all bulls**t' trope

What has largely gone is the "it's all bulls**t" narrative that was popular when discussing Apple a few years ago. Initially common among development communities invested in rival ecosystems, this trope spread to media and marketing types, who inherently believe that there's little substance to anything and that all product success is just an aggregation of clever sales techniques.

But this was never quite right. Apple is extraordinarily successful in what it builds across a range of markets. Its 'minor' product lines now outsell everything else in those segments. For example, the Apple Watch is the biggest-selling watch in the world, of any kind, both in numbers and revenue. AirPods are now the biggest selling headphones. Even Apple Music, a latecomer to the streaming market, is miles above everyone except Spotify.

5. Not everything Apple does sparkles

Apple isn't quite an all-conquering juggernaut. Its multi-billion TV+ streaming services has had a modest start, despite being free for a year with the purchase of any iPhone, iPad or Mac. A recent snapshot of this was given by the Irish ad agency Core Media where a survey of 1,000 people showed only 5pc have "accessed" Apple TV+. That compared to a whopping 63pc for Netflix, 26pc for Amazon Prime Video and 20pc for the newcomer, Disney+.

Furthermore, some Apple services wither and die. Remember when iTunes was the chain that kept you anchored to iPhones? With the near-obsolescence of 'owned' music downloads, that era has passed.