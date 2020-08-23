| 15.9°C Dublin

The good, the bad, the ugly: Why Apple is worth nearly $2trn

Adrian Weckler

Apple CEO Tim Cook at an iPhone launch. Photo: Bloomberg

In August 2018, Apple's market value surpassed $1trn. Last week, it reached $2trn. As I write, it's still climbing. It's both amazing and unsettling. Here are five reasons why.

1. Lazarus

Apple was a company that almost went bust. Michael Dell once famously quipped that it should just quit and return shareholders' money.