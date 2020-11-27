The father of India’s IT industry, Tata Consulting’s Kohli, dies at 96

Faqir Chand Kohli, the founding chief executive officer of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) , who steered the Indian company for three decades, has died. He was 96.

Mr Kohli, who was asked to join the fledgling TCS in 1969 by then Tata Sons chairman Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata, did his post graduation from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology before joining Tata group's power unit in 1951.

Tata Consultancy began as a management and technology consultancy before Mr Kohli turned the company's focus to software development, earning him the sobriquet 'father of India's IT industry'.

His strategy paid off as TCS and rivals were ready to tap the global rush to safeguard computers from being affected by the so-called Millennium Bug.

"He was a true legend, who laid the very foundations for India's spectacular IT revolution," said Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, who was hired as a trainee in TCS by Kohli.

"Mr. Kohli led innovations in areas far-ranging from adult literacy, water purification, software engineering, software automation, complex-systems and cybernetics."

Founded in 1968, TCS computerized the telephone directory of Mumbai in 1972. Its success as an outsourcing business for international clients helped spawn companies such as Infosys and Wipro.

"Many years ago, there was an industrial revolution; we missed it for reasons beyond our control," Mr Kohli said in a speech to the Computer Society of India in 1975.

"Today there is a new revolution, a revolution in information technology, which requires neither mechanical bias nor mechanical temperament. If we miss this opportunity, those who follow us will not forgive us for our tardiness and negligence."

