The European Central Bank is making a mistake when it apes the Fed with supersized interest rate rises

David Chance

If you listen to Christine Lagarde&rsquo;s almost hour-long press conference from last week, you would struggle to put together a coherent set of reasons for raising interest rates by such a large amount. Photo: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg Expand

The Federal Reserve looks set for its third straight three-quarter point rise in interest rates on the run next week, and while we don’t know if it can achieve a soft landing for the US economy, at least it is using the right tools for the right job.

That is not the case in Europe where rate rises are playing into a looming recession which the hawkish European Central Bank is only going to make worse and likely condemn the eurozone to yet another below-par recovery once growth finally returns.

