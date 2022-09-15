The European Central Bank is making a mistake when it apes the Fed with supersized interest rate rises

The Federal Reserve looks set for its third straight three-quarter point rise in interest rates on the run next week, and while we don’t know if it can achieve a soft landing for the US economy, at least it is using the right tools for the right job.

That is not the case in Europe where rate rises are playing into a looming recession which the hawkish European Central Bank is only going to make worse and likely condemn the eurozone to yet another below-par recovery once growth finally returns.

Having followed up its first 0.5pc rate rise in July with its own 0.75pc rise, ECB chief Christine Lagarde now says there could be four more hikes and that market pricing of 2.5pc for the peak of this cycle looks about right. In other words, she’s in a hurry to get there.

With America, you can see why the Fed might want to slam on the brakes. Wage rises are not as hot as they once were but are still running at 5.1pc annually. An outsized US government Covid aid programme had added as much as three percentage points to the rate of inflation by the end of last year, according to research from Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

Lagarde neatly summed up the differences in her press conference. The US labour market, she said, is “red-hot” indicating a risk of “further escalation of inflation and second-round effects”.

These are all very good reasons for an inflation-targeting central bank to impose a series of interest rate rises and the Fed now looks likely to raise interest rates to their highest level – in nominal terms at least – since 2008 by the end of this month.

Superficially, Europe and America may look similar – both have record low levels of unemployment, but there are differences in what’s going on in the labour market – and how worried we should be by the risk of rising wages feeding inflation.

As Lagarde points out, there are three open jobs for every unemployed worker in America – over here it’s the other way round; there are three workers for every advertised job.

In other words, this is an issue that sits well within the mandate of a central bank. Raise interest rates to choke demand which will slow business investment and hiring.

Europe’s inflation problem, as Lagarde acknowledged, is Vladimir Putin and a near 40pc rise in energy prices – “in the euro area it is largely driven by supply”.

Calculations show that energy is responsible for around half the inflation in the US as it is here in the euro area and there isn’t really much a central bank can do about that.

Policies, as they stand at present, are still ‘accommodative’

If you listen to Lagarde’s almost hour-long press conference from last week, you would struggle to put together a coherent set of reasons for raising interest rates by such a large amount beyond soundbites about the need to return to the ECB’s 2pc inflation target over the medium term.

Where she is clearly right is that policies, as they stand at present, are still ‘accommodative’. They are supporting the economy. So a gradual pace of rate rises is appropriate for the euro area – but not, perhaps, this rush into a recession.

The 50 basis point rise to zero all in one go was a smart signal.

The ECB has clearly been spooked by months of rising inflation that it failed to forecast. But there’s a problem with staring out of the window at what is currently going on and panicking if you are supposed to make policy for what is expected 18 months down the line.

The focus on monthly spot data makes a crash more likely.

If you want to try and get a handle on what appears to be the new mainstream thinking in the ECB then it is probably better to listen to German economist and governing council member Isabel Schnabel rather than to Lagarde.

In a recent speech to the central banking world’s equivalent of the Oscars at Jackson Hole in America, Ms Schnabel tried to put some intellectual window dressing around the ECB’s policy path.

It essentially comes down to the risk of second-round inflation effects – a wage-price spiral and “the experience of the 1970s” which she says shows that a “poorly chosen course of action can make attaining price stability significantly more costly in the future”.

Unfortunately, the hard evidence there doesn’t support this view.

The ECB’s own research shows that the wages pass-through from the current bout of energy price inflation is much smaller than it was in the 1970s.

Regaining and preserving trust requires us to bring inflation back to target quickly

In the end, Schnabel is left with an appeal to the “financially literate” in the ECB’s consumer expectations survey who she says factor their medium-term inflation expectations into wage demands.

“Regaining and preserving trust requires us to bring inflation back to target quickly,” she says.

That sounds more like an act of faith. The demand destruction being wrought by high energy prices and falling real wages is set to plunge Europe into a real recession, with growth slowing dramatically from now on.

The consensus among economists from Bloomberg expects growth of 2.8pc this year, which translates into zero in the second half.

The ECB is an outlier in forecasting any growth next year.

Against that background it seems very unlikely that companies will have the power to raise prices and that inflation will plunge.

If that happens, the ECB will be forced into a handbrake turn and will have to move from aggressive rate rises to cutting. That’s not something that is going help its credibility very much.

And let’s not forget, despite all of the excitement about the European Stability Mechanism and the joint debt issued under NextGenerationEU, the fundamental weaknesses of the eurozone remain: there’s been no progress on a banking union and none on fiscal union either.

Europe is in for a rough time over the winter. The best policy advice for the ECB at times like this comes from its former president Mario Draghi.

“You just do what you think is right and you temper, however, what you are doing with a consideration that there is uncertainty.

"In other words, in a dark room you move with tiny steps. You don’t run, but you do move.”