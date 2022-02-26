| 8.5°C Dublin

The EU can’t face down Russia until we face up to our own energy addiction

Donal O'Donovan

Sanctions against Russia will lack real punch unless European leaders and the public can wean themselves off imported energy and end special pleading for special interests, like Italy’s efforts to keep selling luxury goods to Russia’s wealthy elite

Workers are seen at the construction site of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which will bring gas from Russia to Europe, near the town of Kingisepp in Russia. Photograph: Anton Vaganov/Reuters Expand

Carveouts for Italy and Belgium, to maintain the flow of Gucci loafers from Milan to Sochi on Russia’s Black Sea Rivera and to keep up the supply of uncut diamonds from Siberia to Antwerp, are the most mortifying features of the sanctions regime European Unions leaders hobbled together this week.

More stark is the estimated €700m a day the EU is continuing to pay Russia for gas. Ironically, that Russian gas is carried by pipelines that largely pass through Ukraine and from which Kyiv makes about €1bn a year in payments. 

