The EU can’t face down Russia until we face up to our own energy addiction

Carveouts for Italy and Belgium, to maintain the flow of Gucci loafers from Milan to Sochi on Russia’s Black Sea Rivera and to keep up the supply of uncut diamonds from Siberia to Antwerp, are the most mortifying features of the sanctions regime European Unions leaders hobbled together this week.

More stark is the estimated €700m a day the EU is continuing to pay Russia for gas. Ironically, that Russian gas is carried by pipelines that largely pass through Ukraine and from which Kyiv makes about €1bn a year in payments.

The EU’s refusal to cut off Russian gas supplies is the most striking aspects of the sanctions regime now being put in place, even if it is the most understandable.

Russia does not have a monopoly on supplying European energy needs but with inflation already soaring and a power hungry economy gearing up after Covid, the roughly 40pc of natural gas that does come from Russia is hard, if not impossible to live without – certainly in the short term and probably in the medium term.

There is gas elsewhere: in Norway, the US and Qatar for example, as well as Algeria and Nigeria but a lot of that can only come into Europe by ship. Landing it requires specialist terminals that Ireland, for example, has been unwilling to build, including for ecological reasons. Other countries have seen it as uneconomical given the ease of delivery from Russia.

Nuclear is increasingly being talked about as a potential game changer in reducing Europe’s fossil fuel dependence and even as a relatively more environmentally sound alterative to gas and coal – which is true up to a point, especially if carbon reduction is the key ecological consideration. Although this week’s news of Russian and Ukrainian troops fighting in the ruins of Chernobyl are a reminder that when atomic energy goes bad it goes very bad indeed.

More pressingly, from an energy security perspective, nuclear looks like a dead end anyway.

Around half of EU member states operate nuclear power stations, notably including France. But the EU has no commercially viable deposits of uranium of its own meaning all EU nuclear power plants depend on imports.

According to figures from the EU’s statistics agency Eurostat Russia (20pc) was the biggest single source of uranium imports in 2020, followed by its close ally and neighbour Kazakhstan (19pc).

As with gas there are alternatives: Niger in west Africa as well as Canada and Australia are significant suppliers and the Euratom Supply Agency argued last year that supplies are diversified enough not to constitute a major energy risk the way gas does. Though in a rapidly changing world a European energy strategy dependent on imports from countries that are distant, volatile or both looks like a hostage to fortune in the long term.

In the short term, reducing EU dependence on energy imports is going to be too slow to help Ukraine and too late to check the rise of Putinism anyway. Reducing imports in the short term will mean hardship in Europe, which democratic leaders may struggle to win acceptance for unless there is very wide buy-in from political opponents and the public.

Could Sinn Féin or Labour resist the opportunity to kick the Government if petrol went to €3 or €4 a litre? Would Marine Le Pen support Emmanuel Macron on the same terms?

That’s not a bet most EU leaders are prepared to take and that is the reality shaping sanctions policy when it comes to Russian gas.

The second jarring aspect of the sanctions we’ve seen so far is harder to rationalise.

That is the EU’s collective lack of pre-planning. Sanctions were inevitable once Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, not imposing penalties would simply have been unthinkable.

Why wasn’t there a prepared set of sanctions ready to go? The full scale invasion rather than probing incursions might have caught EU leaders off guard, but the possibility of an attack was hardly a bolt from the blue.

The possibility that Mr Putin might strike, and that if he did it would require a response, was pretty clear.

Yet on Thursday and Friday EU leaders were left scrambling to hobble together a sanctions package. What they’ve arrived at is focused significantly on cutting Russian entities off from western financial and capital markets even though as a largely debt free gas and oil producer Russia’s need to issue bonds or sell shares is slim to non existent as long as oil is at $100 a barrel.

Even that financial sanctions package failed to lock Russia out of the Swift system which facilitates global banking transfers, perhaps because it would hit Russia’s creditors and suppliers including Europe’s plant and machinery manufacturers.

Freezing the personal assets of Mr Putin and his inner circle is more symbolic than substantial given the stakes, while horse-trading including by Italy’s Mario Draghi to keep a regionally important industry like Milanese fashion off the list might be par for the course at EU summits but shouldn’t be when the stakes are so high.

It might be that that’s easy to say in Ireland, where trade with Russia is small and even the assets listed on markets here or held through Irish fund structures and entities mostly have only a passing relationship to the real economy.

What’s hard to argue with is that the EU needs a plan, a good one, to contain Russian aggression.

Military conflict with a nuclear power is not an option.

An economic war is coming and its one we must (belatedly) prepare for, including rapidly slashing dependence on imported energy, or else its one we should prepare to lose.