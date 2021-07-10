The ECB was set up to keep a lid on inflation in the eurozone and now it wants higher prices 

Poor Christine Lagarde. On Thursday the European Central Bank (ECB) governing council announced a long-awaited major policy change on its inflation target, but markets were instead obsessed with US 10-year Treasury prices.

What would have otherwise been the market-moving development of the day was relegated to a sidenote as investors had a mini-meltdown over American economic growth as bond prices rose and stocks fell.

Meanwhile, over in Frankfurt, Lagarde and her colleagues were confirming that the ECB would now be implementing a “symmetric” 2pc inflation target instead of aiming to keep inflation at or near 2pc.

That means the ECB now will be prepared to tolerate occasional inflation above 2pc if, over the medium term, average inflation balances out at around 2pc. This represents a material shift in expectations management, signalling that the famously conservative central bank – including its austere German members – is willing to let the eurozone economy run hotter as it recovers from the pandemic.

Yet investors took little notice of this message of increased support from a major market player. After all, higher inflation tolerance implies higher growth expectations. Unfortunately, though, reality is getting in the way of the messaging.

The ECB can set all the new targets it wants, but inflation has been hard to come by.

The ECB’s own inflation projection for 2023 – the furthest out that it forecasts – is just 1.4pc, although governing council minutes from the June meeting show that members believe it is “subject to upward risks” and could go higher.

Here in Ireland annual inflation in the year to June was just 1.6pc, which was actually down on May’s 1.9pc.

Sure, there are plenty of localised or short-term instances of inflation. For instance, energy prices are on the rise. The cost of building materials has also been increasing due to supply chain issues. But temporary, small-scale blips are not what the ECB is looking to achieve.

From a consumer point of view, this is fine. Lower prices means lower costs. On a personal level, that represents a benefit. But moderately increasing inflation after an economic crisis is a positive sign that a recovery is taking hold. When it doesn’t happen – when labour markets don’t tighten, when wages stagnate, when prices flat-line – central bankers worry and so do investors. Instead of a healthy upward spiral of prosperity, there can be a vicious circle of self-fulfilling low expectations.

Worst of all, low inflation means that the very large debt burdens being carried by countries and corporations will have to be paid back rather than inflated away. It may not be nice for savers (Germans), but disappearing debt burdens is a nice side effect of steady, manageable, long-term inflation.

If Lagarde and Co are serious about implementing this, they are more likely to keep the money taps open.

The idea behind their policy is to support governments and the banking system.

Ireland provides a great example of how. With the ECB keeping a lid on bond yields, the Irish Government has been able to borrow very cheaply – essentially for free – on the capital markets to fund the fiscal stimulus that has kept the economy afloat since March 2020.

The next step is to help us on the other side when we have to pay it back.

Higher pay and lower debt – who could argue with that?