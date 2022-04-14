The ECB is in no rush to squeeze credit as the outlook for the economy in Europe turns cloudy

ECB chief economist Philip Lane’s recent message has strongly stressed that the main inflationary pressures are temporary and linked to dislocations in supply chains, rather than to financial conditions. Photographer: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

European markets climbed as investors welcomed the latest evidence the European Central Bank (ECB) is in no rush to raise interest rates despite sustained rises in inflation.

The ECB confirmed it will wind down its stimulus to the economy over the coming months, but gradually and with interest rates to rise only later again.

That’s in contrast to the US, UK and other central banks that have raised rates, some multiple times, in recent months in an effort to put a cap on cost of living increases.

The ECB is reducing so-called quantitative easing, its vast bond buying programme that underpins a low cost of borrowing.

That is likely to nudge up borrowing costs for countries but probably not aggressively. Inflation data has prompted calls from central bankers in Germany, Netherlands, Austria and Belgium for rates to rise sooner rather than later but the collective view from Frankfurt at a regular ECB meeting yesterday contrasted the inflation figures with the hit to business and consumer confidence since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and other risks to growth.

ECB chief economist Philip Lane’s recent message has strongly stressed that the main inflationary pressures are temporary and linked to dislocations in supply chains, rather than to financial conditions.

In that scenario, raising interest rates risks increasing debt costs for firms and households who are already heading into an economic slowdown without alleviating the underlying causes of inflation.

At home, that cautious perspective on the economy appears to be shared by the Central Bank of Ireland, which has left a key mechanism for supporting bank lending unchanged at a level first set early in the pandemic.

In a communication posted on the Central Bank website yesterday but dated March 22 regulators said they were holding their counter-cyclical capital buffer (CCyB) at zero despite advising last November it would rise this year.

The buffer is a share of banks’ capital that must be maintained in addition to standard requirements – in practice moving it up and down determines whether banks can lend more or less in a given period of time.

Keeping the buffer at zero frees up banks to lend more.

"While that guidance remains, the current outlook is subject to considerable uncertainty and the implications of the conflict in Ukraine for macro-financial conditions and the impact of the associated economic sanctions and disruption to global trade will continue to be monitored closely," it said.



