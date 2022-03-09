| 4°C Dublin

The cost of the nickel in a British 10 pence piece is now much more than the value of the coin itself

Commodity prices are rising so fast that even money can’t keep up

A worker with newly-made nickel cathode sheets in a unit of MMC Norilsk Nickel in Monchegorsk, Russia. Photo: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg Expand

Jon Ihle

The price of commodities on global markets have gone haywire due to the war in Ukraine, so much so that even money is getting too expensive to produce.

Based on Tuesday’s closing price, the cost of the nickel in a British 10 pence piece is now much more than the value of the coin itself.

