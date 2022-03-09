The price of commodities on global markets have gone haywire due to the war in Ukraine, so much so that even money is getting too expensive to produce.

Based on Tuesday’s closing price, the cost of the nickel in a British 10 pence piece is now much more than the value of the coin itself.

That’s because each coin contains 25pc nickel and much of the world’s supply comes from Russia, which is operating under crushing trade sanctions since invading its neighbour two weeks ago.

Commodity prices surged on Tuesday with nickel hitting record highs above $100,000 (€91,000) a tonne.

The London Metal Exchange (LME) suspended nickel trading on all venues for at least the rest of the day after prices jumped nearly 400pc from Friday’s close.

A 10p piece weighs 6.5g according to the Royal Mint, making 1.625g of each one nickel. At Tuesday’s price, that means every 10p is worth about 12.5pc – a 25pc mark-up on its face value.

But it’s not just the cost of coinage components that matters.

If nickel prices stay lofty it could complicate the energy transition with electric vehicle batteries costing more to produce.

“Nickel is clearly trading in crisis mode,” ING analysts said. “Fundamentals, though supportive of stronger prices, do not justify this frenzy.”

The market has long faced structural issues, they added.

China’s Tsingshan Holding Group bought large amounts of nickel to reduce its short bets on the metal and its exposure to costly margin calls, turbocharging a record rally fuelled by the conflict in Ukraine, three sources familiar with the matter said.

One of the world’s biggest nickel and stainless steel producers, Tsingshan started building a short position – a wager that prices will fall – in the nickel market last year.

Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and the west’s moves to sanction Russia, a key major supplier, have electrified

an already bullish nickel market.

The price moves exacerbated the pressure on holders of big short positions, already facing calls to deposit extra funds with brokers, a practice known in financial markets as margin calls.

Western sanctions have cut Russia off from international trade and financial markets to a degree never before imposed on such a big economy, while fighting in Ukraine’s south has largely blocked its exports from ports on the Black Sea.





