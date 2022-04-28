| 9.6°C Dublin

The ‘Chinese Century’ is starting to fray as the West finds new purpose

David Chance

Residents line up for Covid testing in the Haidian district of Beijing earlier this week. In China there aren&rsquo;t enough hospital beds and vaccination rates among the elderly are low. Photo: AP Photo/Ng Han Guan Expand

By some measures, China’s economy overtook the US in 2014. Having breezed through the financial crisis in 2008 as free-market economies crumbled, it rose to the coronavirus challenge in 2020 as deaths surged in Europe and the US. China was indeed fast-becoming the global power of the 21st century.

Yet fast-forward to today and Shanghai, their nation’s financial hub and home to 26 million people, is once again under a Covid lockdown.

