The aviation year in review: Air-travel demand recovers, but leasing sector was disrupted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February stunned the world.

It resulted in a raft of sanctions against Russia.

The Irish Independent revealed days later that as a result of those sanctions, aircraft lessors – most of them based in Ireland – were preparing to terminate leases on hundreds of jets used by Russian carriers and repossess the assets.

But western lessors would manage to get their hands on just a small number of aircraft that happened to be outside Russian borders.

Vladimir Putin’s regime ordered jets leased by Russian airlines not to fly outside the country’s borders, seizing billions of dollars worth of assets and later re-registering them in Russia – all contrary to international law.

It will be a very long time, if ever, before we look at leasing into Russia

Lessors including AerCap and Avolon then started the process of writing off the jets – and initiating a slew of legal action against insurers and financial counterparties as they started a battle to recoup their losses.

In March, AerCap filed a $3.5bn (€3.1bn) insurance claim. Its chief executive, Gus Kelly, said the lessor would “vigorously pursue” claims under its policies.

AerCap had 135 owned aircraft and 14 owned engines on lease to Russian airlines at the time of the invasion, making it the most exposed of any lessor to the market. As of the end of March, it had repossessed 22 jets and three engines, worth about $400m.

The same week, the then chief executive of Avolon, Dómhnal Slattery, told the Irish Independent that it would be some time before the lessor ever returned to the Russian market.

“From an Avolon perspective, it will be a very long time, if ever, before we look at leasing into Russia again – certainly under the current political infrastructure,” Mr Slattery said.

He added: “Our exposure to the Russian market has always been, in relative terms, very small. We’ve always, as a firm, had concerns around political risk there.

“Unlike some of our competitors – and I’m not dissing our competitors here – we were always nervous about that jurisdiction,” said the aviation boss.

Mr Slattery stepped down as CEO of Avolon this year, having co-founded the company in 2010. Co-founder and chief financial officer Andy Cronin has succeeded him.

In May, the Irish Independent reported that two Irish units of aircraft lessor Aircastle had launched a near $25m claim against UniCredit in London in the latest move by the leasing sector to enforce letters of credit related to aircraft seized by the Russian government.

And the chief legal officer of Aircastle, Chris Beers, warned that the whole aviation sector, including airlines, should be concerned that Russia’s actions could have a major knock-on effect in terms of insurance coverage.

“We saw war-risk cover disappear after 9/11,” he told the Irish Independent. “The commercial markets just backed away and governments had to step in. This could become a much broader issue, impacting the airline industry.”

Russia is also unable to avail of spare parts for the jets it has seized, and the aircraft can’t even receive crucial software upgrades from manufacturers.

Amid the turmoil, the aviation sector continued to recover following the Covid pandemic.

In March, Conor McCarthy’s Emerald Airlines relaunched the Aer Lingus Regional service, which it operates on a franchise basis, having secured the contract the previous year. It is planning to operate 23 routes next summer, with 13 from Dublin and 10 from Belfast.

Unfortunately, it will take time, cost and additional human resources to improve standards

Dublin Airport, operated by DAA which also manages Cork Airport, has seen a resurgence in passenger numbers as pandemic restrictions were lifted.

But scenes of chaos at the capital’s air gateway marred the initial recovery. Queues of passengers snaked down the entrance to Dublin Airport, with many flyers missing their flights as a result of huge delays at security screening.

There was a furious backlash, with the DAA executive team hauled before a joint Oireachtas committee and ordered to get its act together.

By early 2021, as many as 1,000 of DAA’s staff in Dublin and Cork were poised to leave under a generous voluntary redundancy scheme. That was one-third of its workforce in Ireland.

There were huge delays for passengers in Dublin Airport during the summer. Photo: Collins

There were huge delays for passengers in Dublin Airport during the summer. Photo: Collins

“Frontline functions reduced their coverage throughout 2020/21 and are now baseline resourced to only support a gradual recovery out to 2025, as opposed to a surge in holiday activity this summer,” he said.

“Recent experiences have highlighted that passengers are expecting a swift return to pre-pandemic service levels. Unfortunately, it will take time, cost and additional human resources to improve standards,” added the CEO.

Before the shambles at Dublin Airport, Mr Philips had indicated that he would be stepping down as CEO at DAA to take up the reins at Irish food group Greencore.

The Irish Independent reported that former Ryanair marketing director Kenny Jacobs was among the front runners to take the top DAA job. His appointment was confirmed in November.

This newspaper also reported in November that as many as four million extra seats were planned to operate at Dublin Airport next summer as airlines gear up for near normality following the pandemic.

Now a report from Airport Coordination Limited (ACL), which coordinates take-off and landing slots for 72 airports around the world, shows that as many as 30.1 million seats could be available out of Dublin next summer.

This represents an increase of 4.4 million on the previous year.

Aer Lingus could have as many as 788,000 more seats available, bringing its total to almost 8.8 million.

Ryanair could have an additional 1.68 million, for a total of almost 12.9 million.

In September, Ryanair blocked media from attending its annual general meeting. Group chief executive Michael O’Leary claimed that the situation had been “mishandled” by his team.

He has agreed a new contract to stay in his role until July 2028. Ryanair has predicted that it will generate a profit of between €1bn and €1.2bn in its current financial year, which ends next March.

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary. Photograph: Steve Humphreys

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary. Photograph: Steve Humphreys

The return to air travel despite geopolitical events including the war against Ukraine and China’s rolling Covid-related lockdowns, means that airlines are on track to broadly return to profitability in 2023.

International Air Transport Association director general, former IAG and Aer Lingus boss Willie Walsh, said airlines are expected to make a combined profit of $4.7bn (€4.5bn) in 2023, still well below the $26.4bn they made in 2019.

“But a $4.7bn profit on industry revenues of $779bn also illustrates that there is much more ground to cover to put the global industry on a solid financial footing,” he cautioned.

Luis Gallego, the CEO of Aer Lingus owner IAG, which also owns British Airways, Iberia and Vueling, said in September that all its carriers would return to profitability this year.

Aer Lingus, whose chief executive is Lynne Embleton, made a €139m operating profit in the third quarter, compared to a €95m loss in the first half of the year.

The Irish Independent also revealed in the summer that the billionaire Comer brothers – the Galway-born investors who own a huge property portfolio across Europe – agreed their deal to acquire a majority stake in Waterford airport which ended a long period of uncertainty for the gateway, with efforts having been underway for years to find investors.

For Goshawk, it’s a very exciting time

Former Ryanair executive Peter Bellew resigned as chief operating officer from EasyJet in June, while Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) executive Diarmuid Ó Conghaile resigned from his role at the end of October in a surprise move.

He was chief executive designate of what will be a reconstituted IAA, once new legislation is passed. He joined Wizz Air as the new CEO of Wizz Air Malta.

The IAA, meanwhile, formally opened its new €50m control tower at Dublin Airport in June.

The same month, Limerick-based regional aircraft lessor Nordic Aviation Capital exited bankruptcy in the US, having been taken over by lenders.

Also during the year, Enda Corneille stepped down as country head of Dubai-based airline Emirates, after eight years in the role.

In May, Dublin-based SMBC Aviation Capital, headed by Peter Barrett, finalised a $7bn deal to buy rival Goshawk, also based in Dublin and headed by Ruth Kelly.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Ms Kelly said the deal allows Goshawk and the enlarged business opportunities to grow further.

“For Goshawk, it’s a very exciting time,” she said.

“It culminates in what’s going to be the number two global lessor, which is really exciting to be part of from the Goshawk perspective.”

Goshawk chief executive Ruth Kelly

Goshawk chief executive Ruth Kelly

Globally, supply chain issues have affected aircraft manufacturing. In November, Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary said that the airline has resorted to supplying Boeing with some of its own spare parts in an effort to speed up delivery of its backlogged Max jet order.

June saw the first test flight of the Airbus A321XLR take place at Hamburg. The jet is due to enter service early in 2024.

And at Boeing, a landmark aircraft rolled off the production line in Seattle.

The final 747 – nicknamed the ‘Queen of the Skies’ – was made. The jumbo jet, the first model of which took the skies in a 1969 test flight, became one of the most successful long-range aircraft in global service. Almost 1,600 were manufactured. The final customer was cargo company Atlas Air, which had ordered four 747 freighters early in 2021.