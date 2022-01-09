The Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree in the great game of geopolitics

Apple hitting the $3 trillion market value barrier, coming just three days after Huawei announced that its 2021 revenues would be down almost 30pc, was the most vivid illustration yet of the widening US-China breach that threatens a new cold war.

On Monday, the first day of 2022 trading on the US markets, Apple’s share price briefly hit $182.86. At this price, Apple became the first company ever to be worth more than $3 trillion.

While Apple’s market value later fell back, it remains comfortably the most valuable company in the world.

Three days earlier, on the other side of the Pacific, China’s hi-tech champion Huawei was weighing up the cost of a dreadful 2021 – a year during which its annual sales fell by 29pc, as tough US sanctions continue to bite.

Not alone did Uncle Sam launch a concerted campaign to ‘persuade’ other developed countries to strip Huawei’s gear out of their telecommunications networks, particularly 5G, it cut off Huawei’s access to US-manufactured and designed chips.

It then further tightened the screws by targeting the company’s handset business, denying it access to Google’s Android operating system.

While most of the sanctions targeting Huawei were introduced by the Trump administration, his successor Joe Biden has not removed them. In a bitterly divided Washington, hostility to China is one of the few policies guaranteed to attract bipartisan support.

This jihad against Huawei and other Chinese tech companies comes at the same time that the US is reinforcing ties with existing allies in the Far East and seeking to recruit new ones. In September, it agreed to sell nuclear submarine technology to Australia, while the Taliban victory in Afghanistan allows the US to trade in its troublesome Pakistani ‘ally’ for a much more attractive partnership with India – the only credible counterweight to China on the Asian mainland.

Along with Japan, they all came together to form the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue – aka ‘the Quad’ – a kind-of, sort-of anti-Chinese military alliance.

Those of us of a certain age can’t help but feel we have seen this movie before.

During the Cold War, the United States assembled a series of alliances – Nato in Western Europe, Japan, South Korea and later China in the Far East – to ‘contain’ the USSR. Is the Quad a proto-Nato? Are the tech sanctions an updated version of the CoCom system, which restricted the export of dual-use (or militarily useful) technology to the Soviets?

The Chinese could certainly be forgiven for thinking so.

However, anyone expecting the same happy ending, with the bad guys eventually throwing in the towel as the Soviets did in 1989, might have to wait a while.

In the century-and-a-quarter since it first emerged as a global power, the US has been far larger economically than any of the opponents it has faced. Up to now, that is.

Measured by international exchange rates, the Chinese economy is already two-thirds the size of the US economy. When one uses parity purchasing power, the Chinese economy is 15pc larger than its US counterpart.

While the well-documented problems of the Chinese banking system and property sector, plus its mounting demographic crisis, may push back the day when China finally overtakes the US in economic terms, the direction of travel is clear. For the first time since the late 19th century, the US finds itself having to deal with a rival on more or less equal terms.

So, will Washington and Beijing share the world – or will they divide it?

For those who favour the former the omens aren’t good.

Even before the latest unpleasantness, there were clear signs of a cleaving between a western, American-led sphere and a Chinese-led zone in the Far East.

Search giant Google has been effectively barred from China since 2006. Facebook got the boot in 2009. Chinese internet users must instead rely on search engine Baidu, while social media users go on TikTok, WeChat, Tencent and Sina Weibo – all of which can be relied upon to shield their users from ‘politically unreliable’ content.

However, when future historians look back on this period, they may conclude that the main cause of the rupture between China and the West was Covid. China’s unwillingness to fully engage with investigations into the origins of the pandemic has taken what were previously largely elite concerns and made them mass market.

So can the US successfully ‘contain’ Beijing? China is working hard at pulling neighbouring countries into its orbit. These countries already do most of their trade there.

The Far East – defined as everything south of Siberia, east of India and north of Australia – accounts for close to 30pc of global GDP. If it can control this region, then China can probably comfortably sit out any US attempt at containment.

A new cold war would cut off the supply of cheap ‘stuff’ that western consumers have come to rely upon. Good news for our new best friends in India – 1.4 billion people with GDP per head just a sixth that of China.

But very bad news for Vladimir Putin’s Russia. For the past 20 years he has been able to exploit the differences between China and the US to cock a snook at the West while simultaneously selling us enormous amounts of natural gas at exorbitant prices.

Maybe not for much longer.

If he has to choose a partner, the Russian dictator may find the prospect of life as a glorified Chinese satellite much less pleasant than enduring the occasional insults of an inconsiderate West.